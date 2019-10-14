BWW College Guide - Everything You Need to Know About UCLA in 2019/2020

Click Here for More Articles on EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

With college theatre program auditions just around the corner, we're highlighting some of the country's most prestigious theatre programs and chatting with the schools' faculty to give you insight into what to expect from their programs, from audition advice to real world experience and more. Today we're looking at UCLA's School of Theater, Film and Television. Check out info on the school and answers about their program below!

UCLA's undergraduate program offers the critical study of theater as a global phenomenon along with practice in acting, writing, directing, design and outreach education in the context of a professional school. The program is designed to insure that students graduate with a sound humanistic and experiential base for further pursuits in education and in life beyond the university. The comprehensive program in theater combines a critical study of theater with experiential practice in one or more of its component parts. Students explore the various areas of theater to build a foundation for future creative work.

What is the audition process for performing arts majors?

The UCLA Department of Theater accepts applications once a year for the Fall Quarter only, at both the freshman and transfer level. Prospective students complete both the University of California Application for Undergraduate Admission and the Undergraduate Theater Supplemental Application. Applicants will be contacted ONLY if more information is needed and an Interview/Audition will be required. (An interview/Audition is not always required for admittance. Therefore, not all Applicants will be contacted.)

What tips can you offer to auditioning students?

We are looking for students who are excited to undertake a liberal arts education and pre-professional training in a comprehensive program that combines study of the arts, humanities and sciences with exploration of principle areas of theater practice. See the UCLA Department of Theater Interview/Audition site for more information and a schedule of dates. Applicants should review the specific Interview/Audition Requirements to prepare for their area of interest (Acting, Design/Production, Directing, Musical Theater, Playwriting, Integrated Studies) in the event that they are contacted for an Interview/Audition.

What is the approximate average class size within an arts major?

20-30

Any notable alumni you would like to mention?

Jack Black, Tim Robbins, Mark Harmon, Will Forte, Mariska Hargitay, Judy Kaye, Nasim Pedrad, Jocko Sims, George Takei, Carol Burnett, Kristin Hanggi.

Do you see more students interested in working on stage or off?

Our students are interested in all facets of performing arts and our alumni go on to work both on stage and behind the scenes across the entertainment industry and beyond.

What kind of real world experience outside of the classroom do you offer students during their program?

Students have the opportunity to participate in our work-study program which offers paid positions in our shops. Students may also work on our production crews and in arts management positions to support our season of performances. Often the connections our students make with the professional artists whom they encounter in our program, leads to professional work. The UCLA Theater Internship Program is also open to juniors and seniors eager for industry experience in a range of settings.

What kinds of things does your school do for students to help them succeed after graduation?

The Department supports the UCLA New York Musical Theater Showcase for agents and industry professionals. A master class with Broadway producer at the Disney Theatricals Office in New York is also offered to these students to prepare them in building career skills. The UCLA Undergraduate Actor Showcase offers a select group of completing Undergraduate Theater students the chance to perform songs and dances for agents and industry professionals in Los Angeles to introduce them to entertainment professionals who will be hiring actors in the entertainment capital of the world. Periodically, a "Career" class is offered to fourth year students and taught by a faculty currently working in the entertainment industry. The class focuses on performer marketing, unions, networking and auditions.

How do you keep your program as relevant as possible to the current industry trends and how have you modernized it in recent years?

Our undergraduates work with outstanding professionals both on the faculty and as guests to the Department. These artists work across the performing arts from Broadway, TV and film, to experimental performance. We are also committed to functioning as an incubator for new work, especially musicals. We regularly bring in writers and composers to develop their projects with our students both in workshops and full premier productions. Students are also able to take advantage of courses offered in the Department of Film, TV and Digital Media housed in our School.

Is there anything else you would like to tell us about your school and its programs?

The School of Theater, Film and Television strives to serve as a premier interdisciplinary global professional school that develops outstanding humanistic storytellers, industry leaders and scholars whose diverse, innovative voices enlighten, engage, and inspire change for a better world.

Be sure to apply to UCLA's School of Theater, Film and Television here: http://www.tft.ucla.edu





