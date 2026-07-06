A ORILLAS DE SI MISMA Will Open at Teatro Colon This Month

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A orillas de sí misma, an experimental stage work exploring the world of Susana Pampín's novel Arroyo, will premiere this July as a coproduction between the CETC and Paraíso Club. The production will be presented throughout the month with performances beginning July 11.

Directed by Ciro Zorzoli, the project is the culmination of an ongoing vocal research initiative that the director has developed since 2019 with a collective of 20 actors and performers. Rather than treating spoken language solely as dialogue, the work approaches the human voice as a musical instrument, exploring its rhythms, melodies and sonic textures while preserving and expanding the semantic meaning of words. Through both individual and choral expression, the production investigates new possibilities for oral storytelling and collective performance.

The creative team includes lighting designer Eli Sirlin, visual designer Cecilia Zuvialde, sound designers Ernesto Fara and Aníbal Tonianez, producer Juan Doumecq, artistic assistant Victoria Béhèran, and textual and sound dramaturgy by Marcelo Katz, Verónica Grande and Zorzoli.

The ensemble features Cecilia Ursi, Emilia Ladogana, Eugenia López, Fernando Morales, Fiamma Carranza Macchi, Gastón Guanziroli, Guadalupe Otheguy, Ignacio Torres, Jonás Elfenbaum, Juan Manuel López Baio, Julián Cardoso, Julián Chertkoff, Luciano Kaczer, Maite Mosquera, Marcela Guerty, Natalia Tencer, Roberta Blázquez Caló and Valentina Remenik.

Performances are scheduled for July 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26 at 5 p.m., with evening performances on July 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29 at 8:30 p.m.

Discounted tickets are available for students and retirees, who may purchase seats at 50% off by presenting valid identification and credentials when buying tickets in person at the theater box office.

The production also marks a collaboration with Paraíso Club, an innovative Buenos Aires performing arts organization founded in 2021. Conceived as a neighborhood-style theater club, Paraíso combines a curated artistic program with a participatory model that invites audiences to become active supporters and producers of new theatrical works, helping foster the city's contemporary performing arts scene.

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