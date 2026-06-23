POMONA to Make South Australian Premiere at Little Theatre
By: A.A. Cristi
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LOGAN ST
State Theatre Company South Australia (7/24-8/08)
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POMONA
Adelaide University Theatre Guild (8/07-8/16)
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Commentary
State Theatre Company South Australia (8/21-9/05)
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Faulty Towers The Dining Experience - Darwin
Oaks Elan Darwin (8/20-8/22)
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JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
THERRY THEATRE (7/23-8/01)
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Log Boy
State Theatre Company South Australia (10/01-10/10)
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The Damage Is Done
QTopia Sydney (6/25-6/27)
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Uncle Vanya - but there’s ASMR soap cutting videos playing in the bottom right corner
State Theatre Company South Australia (7/09-7/18)
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A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music and Dance Sensation
AANT Centre (9/24-9/24)
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Scotch College - Hadestown: Teen Edition
Thebarton Theatre (8/06-8/06)