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POMONA to Make South Australian Premiere at Little Theatre

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Australia - Adelaide SHOWS

LOGAN ST in Australia - Adelaide LOGAN ST
State Theatre Company South Australia (7/24-8/08)
POMONA in Australia - Adelaide POMONA
Adelaide University Theatre Guild (8/07-8/16)
Commentary in Australia - Adelaide Commentary
State Theatre Company South Australia (8/21-9/05)
Faulty Towers The Dining Experience - Darwin in Australia - Adelaide Faulty Towers The Dining Experience - Darwin
Oaks Elan Darwin (8/20-8/22)
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Australia - Adelaide JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
THERRY THEATRE (7/23-8/01)
Log Boy in Australia - Adelaide Log Boy
State Theatre Company South Australia (10/01-10/10)
The Damage Is Done in Australia - Adelaide The Damage Is Done
QTopia Sydney (6/25-6/27)
Uncle Vanya - but there’s ASMR soap cutting videos playing in the bottom right corner in Australia - Adelaide Uncle Vanya - but there’s ASMR soap cutting videos playing in the bottom right corner
State Theatre Company South Australia (7/09-7/18)
A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music and Dance Sensation in Australia - Adelaide A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music and Dance Sensation
AANT Centre (9/24-9/24)
Scotch College - Hadestown: Teen Edition in Australia - Adelaide Scotch College - Hadestown: Teen Edition
Thebarton Theatre (8/06-8/06)
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