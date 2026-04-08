CORIOLE MUSIC FESTIVAL 2026 Will Include World Premieres and Artist Debuts

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The stage is almost set for one of Australia's most-loved chamber music festivals, Coriole Music Festival with final release tickets on sale now.

The festival, presented by the McLaren Vale Music Festival Association (MVMFA) will showcase the world's best chamber music paired with South Australia's finest food and wine amongst the vines at Coriole Vineyards McLaren Vale on Saturday 16 May and Sunday 17 May 2026.

The 2026 festival marks the inaugural program for new Artistic Director Kate Suthers who has curated a program around the idea of 'beginnings' which has been met with a strong response since its release.

"It's wonderful to receive such a warm response to the program from audiences. We are looking forward to welcoming everyone in May to the Fleurieu Peninsula for a celebration of chamber music, connection and community in the beautiful vineyards at Coriole", Kate Suthers said.

"It's exciting that the festival is shaping up to be a complete sell-out. I'm thrilled that the festival is shaping up to be a complete sell-out. I'm thrilled there is such demand for tickets".

"The weekend, and the music from old to very new, will contain discoveries and demand curiosity", she said.

Musical highlights and Coriole Music Festival 'firsts' include the festival debuts of Berlin cellist Martin Smith and London violist Richard Waters.

The program also celebrates Australian composers with the premiere of new works by Belinda Gehlert and Anne Cawrse. The festival will present the world premiere of Gehlert's Stellar while Cawrse's This Too Shall Pass will be adapted exclusively for Coriole Music Festival.

The 2026 event will thrill festival goers with the finest culinary offerings from the Fleurieu Peninsula courtesy of Coriole Vineyards Head Chef Patricia Streckfuss. Meals will be paired with a range of award-winning Coriole wines.

According to MVMFA Board Member Tim Lloyd the Coriole Music Festival is a proud not-for- profit event that is run by volunteers and sustained by donors, sponsorships and grants as well as audiences.

"We have developed a not-for-profit event that has run for many years producing a world-class chamber music festival. This is credit to a passionate community of supporters who bring Coriole Music Festival to life each year. We are grateful for the continued support and look forward to the 2026 festival", Tim Lloyd said.