StageTube: Teaser Clip of Ryan Reynolds' Return as DEADPOOL Revealed

Gizmodo reports that following a theatrical release of the clip, Ryan Reynolds has revealed a new DEADPOOL trailer, called "No Good Deed", teasing DEADPOOL 2. The video shows Reynold's as Wade Wilson witnessing a dastardly crime. He jumps into a phone booth to change à la Superman, but things don't go quite to plan. DEADPOOL 2 has yet to receive an official title or release date, but is scheduled for some time in 2018.

20th Century FOX's DEADPOOL, starred Ryan Reynolds as the title character, T.J. Miller as Weasel, Gina Carano as Angel Dust, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Morena Baccarin as COPYCAT and Ed Skrein as Ajax. Directed by Tim Miller from a script by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, Deadpool was released on February 12, 2016.

Based upon Marvel Comics' most unconventional anti-hero, "Deadpool" tells the origin story of former Special Forces operative turned mercenary Wade Wilson, who after being subjected to a rogue experiment that leaves him with accelerated healing powers, adopts the alter ego Deadpool. Armed with his new abilities and a dark, twisted sense of humor, Deadpool hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life.

Related Articles