Photo Flash: Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Cast Take London by Storm
The cast and filmmakers from Disney's live-action BEAUTY AND THE BEAST including Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Josh Gad, Emma Thompson, Ian McKellen, Stanley Tucci, Audra McDonald, director Bill Condon and composer Alan Menken, continued their way through Europe and attended a gala screening of the film in London this evening.
"Beauty and the Beast," which brings the story and characters audiences know and love to life in a stunning, cinematic event, opens in theaters nationwide on March 17.
Directed by Oscar winner Bill Condon based on the 1991 animated film, "Beauty and the Beast" is produced by Mandeville Films' David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman, with eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken, who won two Academy Awards® (Best Original Score and Best Song) for the 1991 animated film, providing the score, which will include new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as several new songs written by Menken and three-time Oscar winnerTim Rice.
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 23: Emma Watson attends UK launch event for Disney's "Beauty And The Beast" at Spencer House on February 23, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Disney). Emma Watson is in Emilia Wickstead.
Todd Lieberman, David Hoberman,Hattie Morahan, Nathan Mack, Josh Gad, Luke Evans, Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Stanley Tucci, Emma Thompson, Ian McKellen, Audra McDonald and Alan Menken attend the UK special screening for Disney's "Beauty And The Beast" at Odeon Leicester Square on February 23, 2017 in London, England. Emma Watson is in Emilia Wickstead, Dan Stevens in Armani, Josh Gad in Ted Baker, Stanley Tucci in Hugo Boss, Audra McDonald in Narcisco Rodriguez, Emma Thompson in Dior and Luke Evans in bespoke Edward Sexton.
London UK : Ian McKellen attends the reception for Disney's "Beauty and the Beast". February, 23rd 2017. (Credit: StillMoving.net for Disney)
London UK : David Hoberman, Dan Stevens, Josh Gad and Bill Condon attend the reception for Disney's "Beauty and the Beast". February, 23rd 2017. (Credit: StillMoving.net for Disney)
London UK : Josh Gad and guests Daisy Ridley, Lucy Boynton, Manuel Garcia Rulfo, Tom Bateman and Leslie Odom, Jr. attend the reception for Disney's "Beauty and the Beast". February, 23rd 2017. (Credit: StillMoving.net for Disney)
London UK : Emma Thompson and guests attend the reception for Disney's "Beauty and the Beast". February, 23rd 2017. (Credit: StillMoving.net for Disney)
London UK : Luke Evans, David Hoberman and Dan Stevens attend the reception for Disney's "Beauty and the Beast". February, 23rd 2017. (Credit: StillMoving.net for Disney)
London UK : David Hoberman and Emma Watson attend the reception for Disney's "Beauty and the Beast". February, 23rd 2017. (Credit: StillMoving.net for Disney)
London UK : Dan Stevens and Josh Gad attend the reception for Disney's "Beauty and the Beast". February, 23rd 2017. (Credit: StillMoving.net for Disney)
