Theatre Peckham Launches Peckham Fringe 2026

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Theatre Peckham has unveiled Peckham Fringe 2026, presenting more than 30 shows curated by the local community. Showcasing bold and socially resonant storytelling, the festival will run from 2 May to 5 June at Theatre Peckham and Canada Water Theatre, bringing together theatre, dance, comedy and spoken word reflecting the diversity and lived experiences of South London.

This year's festival carries particular significance as it also opens Theatre Peckham's 40th anniversary year, marking four decades since the organisation was founded in 1986 as New Peckham Varieties – a small community arts project that has grown into one of South London's most distinctive cultural venues.

Opening the festival is WITNESS, a stage adaptation of the award-winning author Alex Wheatle's novel, created as part of the Alex Wheatle Witness Project for Young Actors. Set in South London, the production follows a teenage boy drawn into a dangerous crowd after exclusion from school, and explores the life-changing choices he must make between truth, loyalty and protecting his family.

Directed by Theatre Peckham's Artistic Director Suzann McLean, this powerful opening performance highlights youth identity, family and social responsibility, setting the tone for a season dedicated to stories of belonging, resilience and self-discovery.

The 2026 programme presents an extraordinary range of work, engaging with themes of identity, community, social justice and cultural expression. Productions explore the complexities of intergenerational relationships, gender and queer narratives, migration and marginalised voices.

Works such as Four Walled Boyfriend examine queer and feminist experiences, while politically charged pieces including The Infinite Colours on The Drinks Aisle and Repatriated interrogate nationalism, immigration and social division. Audiences will also find laughter and sharp social commentary in shows such as Pack It Up, Selam Aleykum, I Come in Peace and PLEASE THANK YOU SORRY, offering nuanced reflections on identity, culture and power.

Returning features such as One Legacy – Monologue Showcase and Poetry Foyer, the theatre's much-loved spoken word night created in partnership with Poetic Unity, sit alongside new performances addressing youth, education and hyper-local stories.

Productions including Our Father, Convo., Debris, June's Story, Romeo Must Die and God's Gift explore family, mentorship, intergenerational trauma and community resilience, while Roots and Cornershop Chronicles tackle migration, gentrification and the challenges faced by diverse communities.

The festival also showcases innovative artistic forms, from ballet in Pointe Black: Overcome to AI-driven narratives in zoë.exe and sensory-rich dark comedy in A Perfect Dish, reflecting Peckham Fringe's commitment to experimentation and boundary-pushing performance.

Now in its fifth year, Peckham Fringe continues to break down barriers for artists at every stage of their careers, offering a platform for voices that are often underrepresented while encouraging bold storytelling and creative experimentation.

As part of Theatre Peckham's wider approach to nurturing talent, Peckham Fringe plays a vital role in a connected pathway that supports artists from first creative experiences through to presenting work on stage.

The festival thrives on the collaboration of Theatre Peckham's Ambassadors, a dedicated group of local community members whose insights ensure the programme reflects a broad spectrum of perspectives, ambitions and creativity.

Suzann McLean MBE, CEO and Artistic Director of Theatre Peckham, said: “Peckham Fringe has always been about opening the doors of Theatre Peckham to the creativity of our community. As we celebrate our 40th anniversary this year, it feels especially meaningful that the festival begins those celebrations – bringing together artists, audiences and young people to share stories that reflect the diversity and energy of South London.

Theatre Peckham was founded to make theatre accessible to everyone, and Peckham Fringe continues that mission by giving artists space to experiment, tell their stories and connect with new audiences. It's also about the future – nurturing the next generation of creative talent and making sure the stories we see on stage truly reflect the communities around us.”

Founded in 1986, Theatre Peckham is a multi-award-winning cultural venue for artistic excellence and social change. The charity provides training and performance opportunities for young people and marginalised communities, while its productions consistently push creative boundaries and engage hyper-local audiences.

For four decades the organisation has championed representation and access in the arts, helping young people discover their creative voice and supporting artists whose work reflects the communities around them.

As Theatre Peckham marks its 40th anniversary, Peckham Fringe also points towards the future – continuing the theatre's mission to nurture new talent, open pathways into the creative industries and ensure that the stories told on stage reflect the diversity, creativity and the lives of the communities of Peckham, Camberwell and across South London.

Forty years on, Theatre Peckham remains a place where South London's stories are told, new voices are discovered and the next generation of theatre makers begin their journey – from first creative steps to creative practice.