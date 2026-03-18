The Revel Puck Circus Comes to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park With A GLIMMER DAZE GAMBIT

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The Revel Puck Circus, East London's homegrown circus company known for bold, theatrical, non-traditional work, will open its brand new production A Glimmer Daze Gambit at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park this spring.

Running from Thursday 2 April to Sunday 12 April 2026, the East London run launches the company's first-ever large-scale touring season, a 200-day journey taking their Chapiteau tent across the UK, bringing world-class contemporary circus into the heart of local communities.

A Glimmer Daze Gambit is a show about hope, arrival and community. Follow Stella and Kit as they finally reach their dream home, a Circus, desperate to join the troupe. Having never seen a circus before, they've packed everything they think they might need, and what follows is a joyous, mischievous ride where mistakes become magic, and belonging is built together.

This high-spectacle family show brings together a collective of grassroots London-based and international circus artists from Argentina, the USA, Ethiopia, and Canada.

With playful fourth wall moments and light audience participation, the show invites everyone to feel part of the troupe.

Because the show is largely non-verbal and conveyed through mime, clowning, and acrobatics, it is language-light, making it a brilliant gateway cultural experience for audiences of all ages and particularly welcoming for families with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Audiences are welcomed into the world of the Revel Pucks and leave with a new spring in their step, a glint in their eye and a prickle of mischief on their skin.

More than a show: an open site with bar, snacks, merch, and meet the cast moments

The performance is ticketed, but the Hackney Wick facing site is designed as a welcoming pop-up destination with a bar, popcorn and snacks, plus merchandise. Audiences can also meet the cast and grab photos after the show.

Tickets go on sale Monday 2nd March 2026. A range of accessible price options is available, including a limited number of £2 community tickets for local schools and community groups (charities, children's clubs and volunteer organisations). To request £2 tickets, please email boxoffice@revelpucks.com.