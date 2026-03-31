The Old Vic's Hit A CHRISTMAS CAROL Will Premiere at Lowry, Salford

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The Old Vic has announced that Matthew Warchus' Tony Award-winning A Christmas Carol, adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials, Harry Potter and The Cursed Child), will play at Lowry, Salford from 11 Dec 2026–10 Jan 2027.

Having announced that it will also return to The Old Vic for its tenth consecutive year, this production has now played to almost one million people in London, America and Australia, and across the globe as part of OLD VIC: IN CAMERA in 2020. This will be the first time since its world premiere in 2017 that the show will be seen in another UK city, offering the chance for even more people to experience this magical show firsthand.

The Old Vic's Artistic Director and Director of A Christmas Carol, Matthew Warchus, said: ‘For ten years now this production of A Christmas Carol has been delighting audiences from London and beyond and I am immensely proud of the impact it continues to have on audiences – whether it be their first time seeing the show or one visit of many. To now be able to share the joy of this production with the Lowry and its audiences makes this year a truly special one.'

Lowry's Chief Executive, Julia Fawcett, said ‘We're absolutely thrilled to be working with The Old Vic - one of the UK's leading theatres - to present their landmark production of A Christmas Carol – one of the most exciting, joyous and moving Christmas productions you'll ever see. It's the first time the show will have been presented in the UK outside of London - a real landmark moment for theatre in the region. We know North West audiences are in for something very special this festive season and everyone at the Lowry is delighted to be welcoming the show to Salford and presenting it on our Lyric stage.'

On a bitter Christmas Eve night a cold-hearted miser is visited by four ghosts. Transported to worlds past, present and future, Ebenezer Scrooge witnesses what a lifetime of fear and selfishness has led to and sees with fresh eyes the lonely life he has built for himself. Can Ebenezer be saved before it's too late?

A Christmas Carol fills the auditorium to the brim with mince pies, music and merriment in this unique big-hearted production full of music and festive cheer.

Tickets are on priority sale to Lowry Members now and on general sale on Tue 31 Mar at 10am. Further details, including cast, are still to be announced.