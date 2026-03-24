Secret Cinema Will Open Permanent Home in 2026

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‍After 18 years of immersive theatrical experiences in temporary locations across the globe, now, subject to planning permission, Secret Cinema will open a flagship home at Greenwich Peninsula, opening in late 2026.

This will be a space designed specifically for immersive storytelling and built to support more ambitious productions and sustained programming over time.

Set on the banks of the Thames, Greenwich Peninsula is one of London’s fastest growing cultural destinations, already home to The O2, Design District and a thriving community of residents, businesses and creatives.

Secret Cinema is working with a team of leading designers and local collaborators to shape the vision for the space, including architect Danny Lane from Studio DJL.‍

The proposed flagship venue will form part of this growing destination and is a space designed to attract audiences from London, across the UK and internationally.‍