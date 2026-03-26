Photos: PLEASE PLEASE ME in Rehearsal at the Kiln Theatre

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Kiln Theatre has released first look rehearsal images for the world premiere of Please Please Me, written by Tom Wright and directed by Kiln Artistic Director Amit Sharma. The run at Kiln Theatre has been extended by popular demand, now running 16 April – 29 May. Check out the photos below!

Sharma directs Calam Lynch (Brian), Noah Ritter (John), William Robinson (Peter/Mike), Arthur Wilson (Geoffrey/Harry), and Eleanor Worthington-Cox (Cynthia/Cilla) in Tom Wright’s new play telling the electrifying story of the hidden struggles of Brian Epstein – the unsung, gay legend and ‘Fifth Beatle’.

When Brian Epstein steps into the Cavern Club, he finds more than just a band – he finds his life’s calling. Captivated by the charismatic frontman, John Lennon, Brian sets out to make the Fab Four the most famous group on earth. But beyond the spotlight, he wrestles with secrets, longing, and love.

Please Please Me is the electrifying story of the hidden struggles of Brian Epstein – the unsung, gay legend and ‘Fifth Beatle’.

Please Please Me is generously supported by Cockayne Grants for the Arts, a donor advised fund held at Prism, the Gift Fund.