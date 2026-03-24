ONCE ON RUMSPRINGA to Debut in London with Special Previews and Reading
Starring Aurora Dawson-Hunte and Jack Flammiger, the play will be showcased at Bush Theatre and Reliance Pub, with free tickets available online
ONCE ON RUMSPRINGA will be making its London debut with a reading at 7:30pm April 1 at the Bush Theatre, and a special preview at 8pm on March 29 at the Reliance Pub.
Written by Ellis Stump and directed by Mark Diaz, the play follows two Amish childhood gal pals. Sadie Smucker and Willa Stoltzfus are bound by friendship, meth addiction, and forbidden queer tension as thick as a milkshake. And on this, the final day of their rumspringa, they must decide whether to submit to baptism or flee Lancaster County forever. The dark, coming-of-age, ensemble comedy explores repression of gender identity and desire in rural America.
The cast features Aurora Dawson-Hunte, Jack Flammiger, Bradley Lewis, Aidan Montana, Harmony Rose-Bremnar, and Kit Sinclair.
ONCE ON RUMSPRINGA is hopping across the pond fresh off a November workshop NYC with Fina Strazza (John Proctor is the Villain) and Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Newsies) among the cast, and Jodie Foster serving as producer. This hot young comedy has been developed off-Broadway at Second Stage Theater, The Wild Project, and Chain Theatre in addition to being named a finalist in various American playwriting competitions. Currently, TV adaptation options are being discussed with companies including Fifth Season (Severance). The current production is presented by Globe Road Theatre (@globeroadtheatre), the newest pop-up theatre in London, and produced by dynamic duo Ellis Stump (writer) and Mark Diaz (director)!
Once On Rumpsringa
A Stump and Diaz Co-production
Written by Ellis Stump
Directed by Mark Diaz
Preview:
March 29 at 8pm
Reliance Pub
336 Old Street, Shoreditch
Reading:
April 1 at 7:30pm
The Bush Theatre
7 Uxbridge Rd, London
Tickets:
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