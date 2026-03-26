LOVE NEVER DIES in Concert Adds Two Additional Performances at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

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Love Never Dies has added two additional performances at the London Palladium. The concert will now run at 7.30pm on 16 October and 2.30pm and 7.30pm on 17 & 18 October. Tickets for all performances go on general sale on Friday 27 March.

Jamie Muscato will play Phantom and Celinde Schoenmaker returns to the role of Christine with further casting to be revealed. The concert will be directed by Shaun Kerrison.

The concert forms part of the celebrations for the 40th anniversary of Phantom of the Opera.

Love Never Dies - Phantom of the Opera’s spectacular sequel - returns to the story 10 years after the Phantom’s disappearance from the Paris Opera House. Escaped to a new life in New York, he has finally found a place for his music to soar. All that is missing is Christine Daaé - the young soprano whose sensational talent enchanted the Phantom and saw him fall deeply and dangerously in love.

In a final bid to win her back, the Phantom lures Christine, her husband, and their young son Gustave to America to perform one final time. As old wounds are reopened and forgotten memories unlocked, the Phantom sets out to prove that, indeed, Love Never Dies.