HEARTSTOPPER'S Corinna Brown Will Star in ROT. HUSK. LOSER. at the Park Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Mouth Studio and Grey Castle Productions in association with Park Theatre, have announced cast and creatives for their upcoming production of ROT. HUSK. LOSER. which will run at Park Theatre, in the Park90, from 27 April - 2 May 2026. This world premiere of plays in duologue, performed by a company of actors, presents a reflection on: Winners. Losers. Jokers. Addictions. Work. Fragility. Backbones.

After Mouth’s successful previous sold-out iteration ‘NO-SHOW’ at Park Theatre, Mouth returns with two plays in dialogue from writers Simon Castle and Somebody Jones, with a prologue and epilogue written by Nusrath Tapadar. All the plays are directed by Mouth’s Artistic Director, Guy Hodgkinson, with Holly Stevens as Assistant Director.

Casting for the production includes Corinna Brown (Heartstopper) as Alondra and Maz; Kemi Awoderu (Jerusalem, West End) as Essie and Skylar; Shadrach Agozino (Killing Boris Johnson, Festival de Cannes) as Officer/Guard and Lee; and Cameron Tharmaratnam (The Apple Orchard, Lyric) as Tomi and Raphi. The cast moves seamlessly between multiple roles, bringing each of the plays to life.

Set and Costume Design is by Debbie Duru, Lighting Design by Benny Goodman, Composition and Sound Design by Isaac Stuart, Stage Managed by John Zhang and Casting by Amy Jackson CDG.

Writer of ROT, Somebody Jones, had her debut play,‘HOW I LEARNED TO SWIM’, premiere in 2024 at Roundabout at the Edinburgh Fringe before touring to Brixton House and Bristol Old Vic. They are currently the Dramaturg & Cultural Consultant on ‘Deep Azure’ by Chadwick Boseman at Shakespeare’s Globe.

Writer of HUSK, Simon Castle, had his debut play,‘TWO TRIBES’, shortlisted for both the Tony Craze Award, 2022 and the Charlie Hartill Award, 2025. His monodrama,‘Lynx Africa and Dildos’, premiered at The Bush Theatre and his play ‘Changeling’ debuted at Amplify Festival, Nottingham Playhouse.

Guy Hodgkinson directs all plays. His award-winning short film ‘Aura’ screened at BIFA and BAFTA-qualifying festivals across the UK and internationally. Guy trained at The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (BA Acting), where the Society of London Theatre awarded him The Laurence Olivier Bursary Award for Excellence.

This world premiere of these plays is performed by a company of actors, which offers a confronting reflection on who we are and the structures that hold us in place.