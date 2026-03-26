Carrie Hope Fletcher Extends Run in WAITRESS UK Tour
Carrie Hope Fletcher and Sandra Marvin's final performance will be Saturday 22 August 2026.
Carrie Hope Fletcher has extended her run as Jenna in the UK and Ireland tour of the smash hit romantic musical comedy WAITRESS, which will open at the New Wimbledon Theatre on Saturday 28 March 2026.
The production will star Carrie Hope Fletcher as Jenna, Sandra Marvin as Becky, Evelyn Hoskins as Dawn, Les Dennis as Joe, Dan Partridge as Dr Pomatter, Mark Anderson as Ogie, Mark Willshire as Earl and Dan O'Brien as Cal.
The company is completed by Will Arundell, Yochabel Asante, Alice Croft, Jamie Doncaster, Daniel George-Wright, Will Hardy, Bayley Hart, Olivia Lallo, Emma Lucia, David Mairs-McKenzie and Ellie Ruiz Rodriguez.
Carrie Hope Fletcher and Sandra Marvin's final performance will be Saturday 22 August 2026, with casting for the roles of Jenna and Becky for the rest of the tour to be announced.
Carrie will not be performing in Sunderland (4-9 May). Sandra will not be performing in Blackpool (13-18 July).
About WAITRESS
WAITRESS is based on the 2007 movie written by Adrienne Shelly. Music and lyrics are written by GRAMMY award-winning, singer-songwriter sensation Sara Bareilles. With a book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony-award winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro, WAITRESS has garnered multiple awards and nominations in both America and the UK, receiving acclaim from both audiences and critics alike.
Celebrating 10 years of production, WAITRESS opened on Broadway on 24th April 2016 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, where it ran until 5th January 2020. WAITRESS celebrated its official opening night at the Adelphi Theatre in London's West End on 7th March 2019. The show has gone on to global success with further productions in North America, Japan, Holland, a French language production in Canada, a Spanish language production in Mexico, and coming this spring of 2026 an Australian production in Melbourne and Sydney.
WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This beautiful musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.
Tour Dates
Saturday 28 March – Saturday 4 April 2026
New Wimbledon Theatre
https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-wimbledon-theatre/
On Sale Now
Monday 6 – Saturday 11 April 2026
Theatre Royal, Brighton
https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton/
On Sale Now
Monday 13 – Saturday 18 April 2026
Alhambra Theatre, Bradford
https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/
On Sale Now
Monday 20 – Saturday 25 April 2026
New Victoria Theatre, Woking
https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre/
On Sale Now
Tuesday 28 April – Saturday 2 May 2026
Birmingham Hippodrome
https://www.birminghamhippodrome.com/
On Sale Now
Monday 4 – Saturday 9 May 2026
Sunderland Empire
https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire/
On Sale Now
Tuesday 12 – Saturday 16 May 2026
Edinburgh Playhouse
https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse/
On Sale Now
Tuesday 19 – Saturday 23 May 2026
Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin
https://www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie/
On Sale Now
Tuesday 26 – Saturday 30 May 2026
Manchester Palace Theatre
https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/palace-theatre-manchester/
On Sale Now
Monday 1 – Saturday 6 June 2026
Wolverhampton Grand Theatre
https://www.grandtheatre.co.uk/
On Sale Now
Monday 8 – Saturday 13 June 2026
Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff
https://www.wmc.org.uk/en
On Sale Now
Wednesday 17 – Saturday 20 June 2026
Cliffs Pavilion, Southend
https://trafalgartickets.com/cliffs-pavilion-southend/en-gb
On Sale Now
Monday 29 June – Saturday 4 July 2026
New Theatre, Oxford
https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford/
On Sale Now
Monday 6 – Saturday 11 July 2026
Regent Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent
https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/regent-theatre/
On Sale Now
Monday 13 – Saturday 18 July 2026
Opera House, Blackpool
https://www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/
On Sale Now
Casting for the role of ‘Becky’ to be announced.
Monday 20 – Saturday 25 July 2026
Leicester Curve
https://www.curveonline.co.uk/
On Sale Now
Tuesday 28 July – Saturday 1 August 2026
Grand Opera House, Belfast
https://www.goh.co.uk/
On Sale Now
Tuesday 4 – Saturday 8 August 2026
Bristol Hippodrome
https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome/
On Sale Now
Monday 10 – Saturday 15 August 2026
Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
https://trch.co.uk/
On Sale Now
Monday 17 – Saturday 22 August 2026
Venue Cymru, Llandudno
https://www.venuecymru.co.uk/
On Sale Now
Monday 24 – Saturday 29 August 2026
Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre
https://www.bournemouthpavilion.co.uk/
On Sale Now
Casting for the roles of ‘Jenna’ and ‘Becky’ to be announced.
Tuesday 1 – Saturday 5 September 2026
Hull New Theatre
https://www.hulltheatres.co.uk/
On Sale Now
Casting for the roles of ‘Jenna’ and ‘Becky’ to be announced.
Monday 7 – Saturday 12 September 2026
Liverpool Empire
https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/
On Sale Now
Casting for the roles of ‘Jenna’ and ‘Becky’ to be announced.
Monday 14 – Saturday 19 September 2026
Congress Theatre, Eastbourne
https://trafalgartickets.com/eastbourne-theatres-eastbourne/en-gb
On Sale Now
Casting for the roles of ‘Jenna’ and ‘Becky’ to be announced.
Tuesday 22 – Saturday 26 September 2026
Milton Keynes Theatre
https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/
On Sale Now
Casting for the roles of ‘Jenna’ and ‘Becky’ to be announced.
Tuesday 6 – Saturday 10 October 2026
Kings Theatre, Glasgow
https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow/
On Sale Now
Casting for the roles of ‘Jenna’ and ‘Becky’ to be announced.
Tuesday 13 – Saturday 17 October 2026
Sheffield Lyceum
https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/
On Sale Now
Casting for the roles of ‘Jenna’ and ‘Becky’ to be announced.
Tuesday 27 – Saturday 31 October 2026
Lowry, Salford
https://thelowry.com/
On Sale Now
Casting for the roles of ‘Jenna’ and ‘Becky’ to be announced.
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