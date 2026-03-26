Carrie Hope Fletcher Extends Run in WAITRESS UK Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Carrie Hope Fletcher has extended her run as Jenna in the UK and Ireland tour of the smash hit romantic musical comedy WAITRESS, which will open at the New Wimbledon Theatre on Saturday 28 March 2026.

The production will star Carrie Hope Fletcher as Jenna, Sandra Marvin as Becky, Evelyn Hoskins as Dawn, Les Dennis as Joe, Dan Partridge as Dr Pomatter, Mark Anderson as Ogie, Mark Willshire as Earl and Dan O'Brien as Cal.

The company is completed by Will Arundell, Yochabel Asante, Alice Croft, Jamie Doncaster, Daniel George-Wright, Will Hardy, Bayley Hart, Olivia Lallo, Emma Lucia, David Mairs-McKenzie and Ellie Ruiz Rodriguez.

Carrie Hope Fletcher and Sandra Marvin's final performance will be Saturday 22 August 2026, with casting for the roles of Jenna and Becky for the rest of the tour to be announced.

Carrie will not be performing in Sunderland (4-9 May). Sandra will not be performing in Blackpool (13-18 July).

About WAITRESS

WAITRESS is based on the 2007 movie written by Adrienne Shelly. Music and lyrics are written by GRAMMY award-winning, singer-songwriter sensation Sara Bareilles. With a book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony-award winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro, WAITRESS has garnered multiple awards and nominations in both America and the UK, receiving acclaim from both audiences and critics alike.

Celebrating 10 years of production, WAITRESS opened on Broadway on 24th April 2016 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, where it ran until 5th January 2020. WAITRESS celebrated its official opening night at the Adelphi Theatre in London's West End on 7th March 2019. The show has gone on to global success with further productions in North America, Japan, Holland, a French language production in Canada, a Spanish language production in Mexico, and coming this spring of 2026 an Australian production in Melbourne and Sydney.

WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This beautiful musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Tour Dates

Saturday 28 March – Saturday 4 April 2026

New Wimbledon Theatre

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-wimbledon-theatre/

On Sale Now

Monday 6 – Saturday 11 April 2026

Theatre Royal, Brighton

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton/

On Sale Now

Monday 13 – Saturday 18 April 2026

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford

https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/

On Sale Now

Monday 20 – Saturday 25 April 2026

New Victoria Theatre, Woking

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 28 April – Saturday 2 May 2026

Birmingham Hippodrome

https://www.birminghamhippodrome.com/

On Sale Now

Monday 4 – Saturday 9 May 2026

Sunderland Empire

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 12 – Saturday 16 May 2026

Edinburgh Playhouse

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 19 – Saturday 23 May 2026

Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin

https://www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 26 – Saturday 30 May 2026

Manchester Palace Theatre

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/palace-theatre-manchester/

On Sale Now

Monday 1 – Saturday 6 June 2026

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

https://www.grandtheatre.co.uk/

On Sale Now

Monday 8 – Saturday 13 June 2026

Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

https://www.wmc.org.uk/en

On Sale Now

Wednesday 17 – Saturday 20 June 2026

Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

https://trafalgartickets.com/cliffs-pavilion-southend/en-gb

On Sale Now

Monday 29 June – Saturday 4 July 2026

New Theatre, Oxford

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford/

On Sale Now

Monday 6 – Saturday 11 July 2026

Regent Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/regent-theatre/

On Sale Now

Monday 13 – Saturday 18 July 2026

Opera House, Blackpool

https://www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/

On Sale Now

Casting for the role of ‘Becky’ to be announced.

Monday 20 – Saturday 25 July 2026

Leicester Curve

https://www.curveonline.co.uk/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 28 July – Saturday 1 August 2026

Grand Opera House, Belfast

https://www.goh.co.uk/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 4 – Saturday 8 August 2026

Bristol Hippodrome

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome/

On Sale Now

Monday 10 – Saturday 15 August 2026

Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

https://trch.co.uk/

On Sale Now

Monday 17 – Saturday 22 August 2026

Venue Cymru, Llandudno

https://www.venuecymru.co.uk/

On Sale Now

Monday 24 – Saturday 29 August 2026

Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

https://www.bournemouthpavilion.co.uk/

On Sale Now

Casting for the roles of ‘Jenna’ and ‘Becky’ to be announced.

Tuesday 1 – Saturday 5 September 2026

Hull New Theatre

https://www.hulltheatres.co.uk/

On Sale Now

Casting for the roles of ‘Jenna’ and ‘Becky’ to be announced.

Monday 7 – Saturday 12 September 2026

Liverpool Empire

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/

On Sale Now

Casting for the roles of ‘Jenna’ and ‘Becky’ to be announced.

Monday 14 – Saturday 19 September 2026

Congress Theatre, Eastbourne

https://trafalgartickets.com/eastbourne-theatres-eastbourne/en-gb

On Sale Now

Casting for the roles of ‘Jenna’ and ‘Becky’ to be announced.

Tuesday 22 – Saturday 26 September 2026

Milton Keynes Theatre

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/

On Sale Now

Casting for the roles of ‘Jenna’ and ‘Becky’ to be announced.

Tuesday 6 – Saturday 10 October 2026

Kings Theatre, Glasgow

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow/

On Sale Now

Casting for the roles of ‘Jenna’ and ‘Becky’ to be announced.

Tuesday 13 – Saturday 17 October 2026

Sheffield Lyceum

https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/

On Sale Now

Casting for the roles of ‘Jenna’ and ‘Becky’ to be announced.

Tuesday 27 – Saturday 31 October 2026

Lowry, Salford

https://thelowry.com/

On Sale Now

Casting for the roles of ‘Jenna’ and ‘Becky’ to be announced.