Theatres Trust Launches Great British Theatres Awards For 50th Anniversary

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatres Trust has announced the launch of the inaugural Great British Theatres Awards as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations. The awards ceremony will take place on Monday, November 2, 2026 at Central Hall Westminster in London.

The new awards will spotlight theatre buildings and performance spaces across the UK, recognizing their role in cultural life, community connection, and economic impact. While many industry honors focus on artists and productions, the Great British Theatres Awards will center on the venues themselves.

Joshua McTaggart, CEO of Theatres Trust, said, “In our 50th year, it feels vital to bring the sector together to champion the places and spaces where theatre happens. From grassroots community venues to landmark new builds, our theatres are more than just auditoriums, they are civic landmarks, cultural engines, and the beating heart of communities across the country. This is our moment to recognise them with pride.”

The awards will include 10 open categories alongside two Judges’ Awards. Public nominations are welcomed, with submissions encouraged from theatre owners, operators, local authorities, architects, and consultants.

OPEN AWARD CATEGORIES

The 10 Open Categories are:

Great New Build - Awarded to a newly built theatre or a new extension to an existing theatre. Open to projects completed in the past 5 years.

Great Renovation - Awarded to a theatre retrofit or refurbishment project, which has adapted an existing theatre to meet the needs of modern and future audiences and performances. Open to projects completed in the past 5 years.

Great Amateur Theatre - Awarded to an amateur theatre that’s making great use of its building. Open to amateur theatres that have carried out refurbishment projects in the past 5 years.

Great Found Space - Awarded to a live performance venue created in a found or repurposed space, rather than a traditional or purpose-built theatre. Open to venues that have opened or been repurposed in the past 5 years.

Great Community Connection - Awarded to a theatre that is going above and beyond to open its doors and offer a warm welcome to everyone, whether that’s through adaptation to its building, programming or outreach work.

Great Use of Space - Awarded to a theatre making innovative or unconventional use of a space or spaces in a theatre building. It could be temporary or permanent, on a grand scale or a just a small corner used imaginatively.

Great Placemaking Partner - Awarded to a local authority that truly values culture and is investing in cultural infrastructure to meaningfully benefit its local community.

Great Green Theatre - Awarded to a theatre that has put environmental sustainability at the heart of the building, whether through changes to the theatre itself, its operations or its performances.

Great Public Space - Awarded to a theatre with a space beyond the auditorium that is well-loved and well used by the community or a specific user group.

Great British Theatres Shining Star - Awarded to an individual or a group of individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to create, save or adapt a theatre building for the community.

JUDGES’ AWARDS

In addition to the public categories, a panel of expert judges will award Great British Theatre 2026 to a venue that best exemplifies the spirit of the awards.

The judges will also present the Great British Theatres Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing exceptional long-term contribution to theatre buildings and cultural infrastructure.

NOMINATIONS AND EVENT DETAILS

Entries will open on Thursday, April 16 via Theatres Trust’s website. The application process will include a 500-word statement and a PDF of supporting materials. The deadline for submissions is 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 11.

A shortlist of nominees will be announced in September, with tickets for the ceremony going on sale at that time. The inaugural Great British Theatres Awards will take place on November 2 at Central Hall Westminster.

The awards form a central part of Theatres Trust’s 50th anniversary year, marking five decades of advocacy for theatre buildings and looking ahead to the future of performance spaces.