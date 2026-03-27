SOLT & UK Theatre Welcome Ian Murray's Commitment to Ease EU Touring Barriers

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Responding to a panel of speakers, including Sadlers Wells’ Executive Producer Suzanne Walker, Culture Minister Ian Murray said that the UK government was fully committed to removing the barriers to EU touring that are making theatre touring across the EU challenging for UK theatre companies.



At the inaugural event of the Cultural Exchange Coalition (CEC), in Brussels on Wednesday (March 24), Minister Murray said:



“There’s very much a will to try and find a way through this - and to do it as quickly as we possibly can.”



“Cultural exchange is hugely important not only for us to tell our own stories but also tell each other’s stories, to learn from each other. If we lose that, we’ll be much diminished particularly with the geopolitical situation at the moment.



“There are forces out there that want to retell the story and culture gives us the way in which we maintain our history and tell the story about today and the future. So, there’s a full commitment from the UK government to try and resolve these issues.”



SOLT & UK Theatre Co-CEO, Hannah Essex said: “There is clearly a business case for improving opportunities for British companies and artists in the EU. But there is also a social and cultural imperative. It’s hearts and minds”.

“In these divisive and challenging times culture can be a bridge – an opportunity to see the world through someone else’s eyes. And in a time where some of our other international relationships have got more turbulent and unpredictable, breaking down the barriers to this cultural exchange in Europe is more important than ever”.



