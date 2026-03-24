Phoenix Arts Club West End Gala Fundraiser To Feature Christina Bianco, Flo & Joan, And More

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The Phoenix Arts Club C.I.C. has announced the initial lineup for its West End Gala Fundraiser, set for Monday, April 20, 2026 at The Phoenix Theatre in London.

The event will feature performers including Christina Bianco, Flo & Joan, Clinton Baptiste, Henry Calvert, and Jeevan Braich, alongside a lineup of cabaret artists, comedians, and West End performers.

The gala is part of a £100,000 fundraising campaign to support The Phoenix Arts Club, with all proceeds benefiting the venue’s Community Interest Company and its programming. Funds raised will be reinvested into sustaining paid work for performers and maintaining the venue’s operations.

The program will include appearances by artists from the club’s regular programming, including musical theatre performers, cabaret acts, stand-up comedians, and live musicians. Additional performers include Adam All, Ada Campe, Andromeda, Apple Derrieres, Bloody Bones, Cleopantha, Daniella D'Ville, Dave The Bear, Demi Noire, Fou Fou Kaboom, Jo Foley, Jools, Mat Ricardo, Meghan Reign, Michael Twaits, Rebecca Gilliland, Ryan Yeomans, Sarah Rose, Sebastian Angelique, Stephanie Ware, Thommy Girl, Tracey Collins, and Vanity Von Glow.

The evening will also feature performances from Gotta Sing! and Sing Out, Louise!, two of the club’s long-running programs. The band will be led by musical director James Doughty.

Founded in 1988, The Phoenix Arts Club presents more than 400 performances annually and serves as a venue for musical theatre, cabaret, comedy, and live performance. The fundraising campaign aims to address rising operating costs and support independent performance spaces in central London.

“This is not simply about saving a venue. It is about protecting paid work for artists. It is about defending independent creative spaces in central London,” said Creative Director Colin Savage. “When small venues disappear, entire creative ecosystems collapse with them. The Gala is our community standing up and saying this matters.”

Ticket Information

The West End Gala Fundraiser will take place at The Phoenix Theatre in London on April 20, 2026. All proceeds support The Phoenix Arts Club C.I.C.