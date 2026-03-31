Barbican Reveals Full Series of ANYONE CAN DANCE Late-Night Parties

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The Barbican has announced the full anyone can dance series, a year-long programme of late-night parties celebrating dance and diaspora. With events scheduled for May, July, September and November, the Barbican's Level –1 foyer space will continue to be transformed into an intimate dancefloor open late until 3am, following an incredibly successful sold-out first event with Eastern Margins. The next event, anyone can dance w/ Love in the Endz, will go on general sale this Friday 3 April at 10am.

anyone can dance is series of late-night parties celebrating global sounds shaped by the UK collectives championing grassroots diasporic sounds while creating spaces to dance in connected joy. Complementing other Barbican programming across the Centre, it demonstrates the Barbican's commitment to championing artistry influenced by and rooted in cultures both at home and across the globe. anyone can dance promises a night of escapism, community and joy, as well as spotlighting emerging sounds and artists.

Full anyone can dance Series for 2026:

anyone can dance w/ Love in the Endz – Saturday 2 May

anyone can dance w/ ORII – Saturday 25 July

anyone can dance w/ Daytimers – Saturday 12 September

anyone can dance w/ Beirut Groove Collective – Saturday 7 November

anyone can dance w/ Eastern Margins, Credit Jenny Arrowsmith

Love in the Endz is a London-based global collective and label, born from Reprezent Radio in Brixton. Inspired by the spirit of the favelas (or bairros, called Endz) in Latin America, they spotlight Latinx sounds and champion underground scenes worldwide. The line up for anyone can dance w/ Love in the Endz includes Bogota's cult techno producer Brenda, Chilean-born DJ Raff who draws on influences from the Andean regions of Chile, Peru, Bolivia and beyond, and Sofy Suars, a Spanish-Bolivian artist who uses both sound and visuals to explore experimental electronic rhythms. The full line up will be dropped on the day of the event, Saturday 2 May, on the Barbican website and social channels.

More details about anyone can dance are available here. Full line ups for future anyone can dance events will be announced via the Barbican's website and social channels.

anyone can dance events are strictly 18+. All attendees must bring an accepted form of legal ID.