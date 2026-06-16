United Solo Festival to Return to NYC for Fall 2026 Season

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United Solo will open its Fall 2026 Festival with a gathering of artists from across the globe. Featuring world premieres, international award winners, returning artists, and new voices, the Fall 2026 Festival will celebrate the possibilities of storytelling through the singular power of one performer on stage. All performances will take place at Theatre Row, United Solo's longtime home in the heart of New York City's Theatre District.

“Twenty seasons ago, we set out to create a home for artists whose stories deserved to be heard,” says Omar Sangare, Founder and Artistic Director of United Solo. “Today, I proudly call it the United Solo Center for the Performing Arts NYC — with no agenda beyond the arts themselves. It is a place where we, the people, can courageously express our artistic freedom, share our stories, and honor the transformative power of human creativity!”

The Fall 2026 Festival features a dynamic mix of world premieres and celebrated productions, showcasing artists whose achievements span literature, television, comedy, performance art, and international theatre.

Festival Highlights:

Janora McDuffie — In her New York debut, Janora brings a powerful solo performance directed by Joseph Megel, Artistic Director of StreetSigns. Megel is renowned for directing Howard L. Craft's “Freight: The Five Incarnations of Abel Green,” a New York Times Critics' Pick, and Guillermo Reyes's “Men on the Verge of a Hispanic Breakdown,” honored with an Outer Critics Circle Award.

George Wallace — Suffolk County, Long Island's first Poet Laureate and author of forty-eight poetry collections and three spoken-word albums—presents a multimedia evening of poetry, performance, and reflection.

Omalolu Oj Fiki — The distinctive voice behind major brands including American Express and CarMax takes center stage in Killing Janet, a darkly comic examination of faith, identity, and assimilation.

Maximilian Pfnür — The acclaimed Austrian artist brings his award-winning immersive reinterpretation of “Faust” to New York. Honored with the Jury Prize at the 25th Heidelberg Theatre Awards, this epic five-hour theatrical experience—with two intermissions—stands as one of the most ambitious productions ever presented at United Solo, inviting audiences into a bold and unforgettable journey through Goethe's masterpiece.

Brian Stoops — A comedian, magician, and martial artist whose career has taken him to twenty-two countries across five continents combines his lifelong passions in “Bryan Stoops: Magic, Martial Arts & Stand-up.” His credits include performances at Gotham Comedy Club, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, NBC, and the legendary Magic Castle.

Michael Anthony Tatmon — The first American actor to receive a Best Actor Award at the Magnolia Festival in Shanghai stars in “Thurgood,” George Stevens, Jr.'s powerful portrait of Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first Black Justice of the United States Supreme Court.

Olja Lupushansky — Winner of the Jacques Lacarrière Prize for Acting at the International Actor of Europe Festival, Lupushansky stars in Mega Femme vs. Mega Masc, an imaginative exploration of gender, love, and illusion.

The festival will also welcome back productions from previous seasons, including Diana Romero's “Me, Myself & Other” (Best Autobiographical Show), “The Honorable Herbert Peabody” starring Kirk McGee (Best One-Man Show), and “Stage Mamma” starring Rheagan Wallace (Best One-Woman Show).

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