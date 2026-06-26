The Listies to Offer a Series of Comedy Workshops for Children

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following their New York debut engagement of The Listies: Make Some Noise at AMT Theater, Australian comedy duo The Listies will offer a series of interactive weekend comedy workshops for children ages 7-12 throughout July.

The Listies have spent more than 17 years delighting audiences with their unique blend of sketch comedy, music, clowning, improvisation, and audience participation. Now, young comedy fans can learn directly from the masters of mirth in a series of hands-on workshops designed to inspire creativity, confidence, and plenty of laughs.

Each workshop runs from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM and costs $15 per child.

WORKSHOP SCHEDULE

Saturday 4th July - THE LISTIES' Kids Jokes Workshop - PUN-DEMONIUM edition

Sunday 5th July - The LISTIES’ Kids Jokes Workshop - PUN-DEMONIUM edition

Saturday 11th July - The LISTIES’ Kids Jokes Workshop - ABSURD ADS edition

Sunday 12th July - THE LISTIES' Kids Jokes Workshop - ABSURD ADS edition (Parents encouraged to stay, limited to 25 kids)

Saturday 18th July - THE LISTIES' Kids Comedy Workshop - CLOWNING AROUND edition

Sunday 19th July - THE LISTIES' Kids Comedy Workshop - CLOWNING AROUND edition (Parents don't have to stay approx, limited to 25 kids)

THE LISTIES’ KIDS JOKES WORKSHOP – ABSURD ADS EDITION

Ever wanted to sell breakfast cereal made entirely of toenails? A deodorant for your feelings? Tickets to a zoo full of interestingly shaped rocks? In this fast-paced and hilariously inventive workshop, participants become junior advertising executives, dreaming up ridiculous products, creating outrageous slogans, and pitching the silliest commercials imaginable. Inspired by The Listies’ hit podcast The Listies Make You LOL and their acclaimed live performances, this workshop encourages imagination, storytelling, and comedy writing through pure nonsense.

Warning: May contain too many adverts, jokes about underpants, and annoying noises.

THE LISTIES’ KIDS JOKES WORKSHOP – PUN-DEMONIUM EDITION

Calling all silly sausages! Young comedians will discover the glorious world of wordplay as they learn how to twist ordinary language into extraordinary jokes. Through games, exercises, and plenty of groan-worthy laughs, participants will become fully qualified “Pun-dits,” creating jokes so bad they’re brilliant—and so brilliant they’re bad.

Warning: May contain dad jokes, groans loud enough to register on the Richter scale, and at least one joke about underpants.

THE LISTIES’ KIDS COMEDY WORKSHOP – CLOWNING AROUND EDITION

Can you wear a banana? Walk into an invisible wall? Lose a battle with a balloon? Then you may already be a clown.

In this introductory clowning workshop, children will explore physical comedy, clown games, double acts, funny walks, red noses, and the art of being gloriously ridiculous. Participants will learn how comedians use movement, timing, and imagination to create laughter while embracing the joy of looking silly.

Warning: May contain falling over, pulling faces, and may leave participants less intelligent than when they arrived.

Need more Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...