PRINCESS PEIGH'S SWORD FIGHTING TEA PARTY to Make Off-Broadway Debut at MITF

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PRINCESS PEIGH'S SWORD FIGHTING TEA PARTY brings its summer 2025 tour to the heart of Broadway. In association with the Midtown International Theatre Festival, the hit family show will play 3 performances in Midtown.

PRINCESS PEIGH'S SWORD FIGHTING TEA PARTY is an original interactive show designed for children ages 3-10 and blends everything kids (and big kids at heart) love: princesses, comedy, silly magic tricks, and even sword fighting! What truly sets this show apart is that it's the first ever show created with all genders in mind too! The show features not only awkward and spunky Princess Peigh, but her smart and stoic best friend, Squire.

Join them as they go through the fun of showing customs of the Providence of Provolone, with lots of audience interaction. It's an inclusive, action-filled experience that teaches acceptance, love, and we are all unique in our own way

Created by actress/playwright Melissa Leigh and magician/comedian Zach Alexander, TPPC has been creating all ages entertainment for theatres, renaissance fairs, schools and libraries. They have previously performed for Barton Orchards, The Arts Council Of The Southern Finger Lakes, Irvington Town Hall Theatre, as well as libraries and schools throughout New York State. They are thrilled to debuting Off-Broadway with their hit touring show PRINCESS PEIGH'S SWORD FIGHTING TEA PARTY

After touring this production to theatres, schools, and libraries all over New York State, TPPC is thrilled to bring this show Off-Broadway for family audiences in New York City. 'It's a timeless message of love, acceptance, and being uniquely you' says star Melissa Leigh. 'We feel, especially now, these are values that need to be inspired and nurtured in audiences of all ages. We hope this little adventure can be the start of that.'

Tickets are available now

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