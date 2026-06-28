(NO) REFUNDS To Play The Tank Before Return To Edinburgh Fringe
The interactive gameshow-play stars host Tiffany Gold and is fiscally sponsored by Theaterlab.
(No) Refunds is set to perform at The Tank NYC this July, prior to its return to Edinburgh Fringe in August.
(No) Refunds is an interactive gameshow-play hosted by Tiffany Gold, an old-school American gameshow host and model presenter all-in-one - who quite literally depends on your entertainment. One premium ticket holder, dubbed the 'Star Player' for the evening, will compete in three games designed to amuse the audience and showcase their talents. Only those best-suited to handle the demands of STARDOM will walk away with a full refund. Do you have what it takes?
(No) Refunds is a play about the real-world costs of being a working artist in our contemporary world, disguised as the most fun you've ever had at the theatre.
The show is created by Katy Murphy, produced by Olivia Winn and directed by Kelsey Robins.
Performances will take place at The Tank NYC on Thursday, July 9 @ 7:00pm | Friday, July 10 @ 9:30pm | Saturday, July 11 @ 9:30pm, tickets can be purchased at The Tank's website.
(No) Refunds will take the stage at Edinburgh Fringe from August 5 - 31 at The Penny at Gilded Balloon Patter House located at 3 Chambers St EH1 1HT. Tickets can be purchased at the Edinburgh Fringe website.
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