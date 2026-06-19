FIRST FLIGHT SHOWCASE to Make Debut at ArtX NYC With Five Plays on Toxic Wellness
Murmuration Theatre Co. will present works by Lizz Mangan, Aly Kantor, Trev Turnbow, and more at Chelsea's ArtX NYC.
Murmuration Theatre Company will premiere a collection of five original short plays interrogating America's warped relationship with health and wellness at ArtX NYC (409 W 14th St, Chelsea), June 25 - June 28.
As part of its fourth annual First Flight Showcase, Murmuration Theatre Co will present thought-provoking new works by Megan Rivkin, James McLindon, Trev Turnbow, Lizz Mangan, and Aly Kantor. The plays- centered around America's off-kilter relationship with health and "wellness"- tackle abortion rights, obligatory "beauty", peer pressure, rising healthcare costs, Gwyneth Paltrow (her whole deal), and more.
Performances will take place on June 25 and 26 at 7:00pm, June 27 at 3:00pm and 7:00pm, and June 28 at 3:00pm. Tickets are $23-25, and can be purchased at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/murmurationtheatreco/2208889
Known for its dedication to fostering environments for artists to experiment and grow, Murmuration Theatre Co has distinguished itself as a company that tackles contemporary issues with plays that speak in a fast-paced, tongue-in-cheek, and insightful voice. Annual programming typically includes one full length production and the First Flight Showcase-a roundup of one-act plays making their statewide debut from emerging playwrights-as well as a handful of staged readings and/or workshops for plays in development.
MORE ABOUT THE PLAYS
PER MY LAST EMAIL by Lizz Mangan
Dir. Kate Goorland, featuring Martikah Williams and Olivia Weinshank
TRACKS by Aly Kantor
Dir. Aaliyah Alexis, featuring Nora Love and Maeve Mollaghan
THIS CANDLE SMELLS LIKE Gwyneth Paltrow'S VAGINA by Trev Turnbow
Dir. Abbey Joan Burgess, featuring Baby Long Legs, Olivia Weinshank, Paige Hackworth, Genevieve Maiden, and Nora Love
SAFE HARBOR by James McLindon
Dir. Alicia Lion Januzzi, featuring Leah Temple Lang, Jean Gordon, and Lucy Buchanan
DO YOU PARTY? by Megan Rivkin
Dir. Claire Donnellan, featuring Genevieve Maiden, Maeve Mollaghan, Julia McGowan
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