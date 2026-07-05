Dixon Place's HOT! Festival to Present HOT! Dance Featuring Five Queer Dance Makers
The one-night performance will showcase new works by five queer choreographers and companies as part of the annual HOT! Festival.
Dixon Place will present HOT! Dance on Friday, July 17, as part of its annual HOT! Festival, the month-long celebration of work by queer-identified artists.
The approximately 60-minute performance will feature five contemporary dance works by queer choreographers and companies, showcasing a range of movement styles and artistic perspectives.
Featured Artists
The evening's lineup includes Squid Kid Inc./Jonathan Royse Windham presenting an excerpt from RITUAL; Canzonieri Dance Collective/MJ Canzonieri presenting Lack Thereof…; House of Chow/Yvonne Huatin Chow (周化炜) presenting an excerpt from Find A Good Husband; Sabina Fritz presenting What Does Happiness Look Like; and Magali Johnston-Viens presenting Vampiric 0.1: Laura.
Performance Information
HOT! Dance will be presented on Friday, July 17, at 7:30 p.m. at Dixon Place, 161A Chrystie Street, New York.Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door, and a limited number of $10 access tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The performance runs approximately 60 minutes.
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