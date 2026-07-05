Dixon Place's HOT! Festival to Present HOT! Dance Featuring Five Queer Dance Makers

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Dixon Place will present HOT! Dance on Friday, July 17, as part of its annual HOT! Festival, the month-long celebration of work by queer-identified artists.

The approximately 60-minute performance will feature five contemporary dance works by queer choreographers and companies, showcasing a range of movement styles and artistic perspectives.

Featured Artists

The evening's lineup includes Squid Kid Inc./Jonathan Royse Windham presenting an excerpt from RITUAL; Canzonieri Dance Collective/MJ Canzonieri presenting Lack Thereof…; House of Chow/Yvonne Huatin Chow (周化炜) presenting an excerpt from Find A Good Husband; Sabina Fritz presenting What Does Happiness Look Like; and Magali Johnston-Viens presenting Vampiric 0.1: Laura.

Performance Information

HOT! Dance will be presented on Friday, July 17, at 7:30 p.m. at Dixon Place, 161A Chrystie Street, New York.Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door, and a limited number of $10 access tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The performance runs approximately 60 minutes.

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