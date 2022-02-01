Alain LefÃ¨vre Joins The Opcm To Interpret The Concerto De QuÃ©bec By AndrÃ© Mathieu

For its second concert of the season, the Orchestre Philharmonique et ChÅ“ur des MÃ©lomanes (OPCM) and its young conductor Francis ChoiniÃ¨re have called on pianist Alain LefÃ¨vre. Together, they will present AndrÃ© Mathieu's Concerto No 3 opus 25, also named Concerto de QuÃ©bec for the film La Forteresse, shot in the National Capital in 1947. This unforgettable show will take place on Saturday, April 2, at 7 p.m. 30, at the Maison symphonique, in Montreal.

Celebrated for his "dazzling performances" of Mathieu's works, notably in New York, Paris, London, Berlin and Shanghai, and recognized as a "brilliant piano virtuoso", Alain LefÃ¨vre has been passionately bringing his music to life since he was 15 years old. He will invite the public to dive into the nostalgic and highly touching melodies composed at the age of 14 by this young genius that was Mathieu.

In view of this concert, he would like to thank Georges Nicholson, author of the biography of AndrÃ© Mathieu, for discovering the original score for two pianos of Concerto No 3 written by the composer himself, as well as the conductor and composer Jacques Marchand, to whom he entrusted the colossal task of restoring the score, rendered with respect and brilliance.

A meeting between two universes

To complete this memorable evening, the 61 musicians of OPCM will deliver the legendary New World symphony, by Antonin DvorÃ¡k, under the skilful direction of maestro Francis ChoiniÃ¨re, age 25. This hopeful work draws inspiration from American sights and sounds while staying true to the musical traditions of the composer's native Czech Republic. While the Concerto No 3 evokes with its life-size themes the rural magnificence of Quebec, DvorÃ¡k's creation salutes the melodies of America.

"This concert will celebrate two works that convey a sense of national pride through their rich, comforting melodies that highlight the sounds that form the cultural mosaic of the North American continent," explains Francis ChoiniÃ¨re. "It will combine great artistic talents from Quebec with a flavor of European tradition. We are going to show that music from here is as accessible as European classics", he explains.