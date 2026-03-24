Connecticut Virtuosi Will Embark on Tour With CARMEN

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Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra, under the artistic direction of Maestro Adrian Sylveen, announced its four-city Virtuosi OPERA tour of Bizet's passionate opera Carmen. The production, which will feature acclaimed Brazilian mezzo-soprano Rebecca Almeida in the iconic title role and tenor Jax Hussler as Don José, will play dates in Hartford, CT (May 1), Northampton, MA (May 15), New Britain, CT (May 31), and New London, CT (June 7). Performing alongside a powerhouse cast of vocalists is the Connecticut Virtuosi, an ensemble of professional musicians who have been performing classical and contemporary music in the region and beyond since 1997.

Bizet's immortal Carmen—one of the most beloved and recognizable operas in the world—returns to the stage with irresistible passion, color, and drama. Set in vibrant Seville, the story follows Don José, a soldier torn between duty, love, and the magnetic allure of the free‑spirited Carmen. As jealousy consumes him and Carmen turns her attention to the charismatic bullfighter Escamillo, the opera hurtles toward its gripping final scene outside the bullring.

From the instantly-recognizable overture and “Habanera” to the thrilling “Toreador Song,” every moment promises intensity, beauty, and musical brilliance. Whether you are a longtime opera lover or discovering this classic for the first time, Carmen will sweep you into a world of passion and fate.

The Virtuosi OPERA international cast is headlined by Brazilian mezzo‑soprano Rebecca Almeida as Carmen, American tenor Jax Hussler as Don José, Polish‑American baritone Wojciech Bonarowski as Escamillo, and American soprano Makaela Shade as Micaëla. Other members of the cast include Jonathan Green (Zuniga) Eliam Ramos (Le Dancaïre), Daniel Kamalic and Kevin Courtemanche (alternating the role of Le Remendado), Addie Rose (Mercédès), and Emily Tate Daniel (Frasquita). Artistic Director maestro Adrian Sylveen leads the Connecticut Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra and the Virtuosi OPERA in a fully-staged production enhanced with English super‑title translations.

The schedule of performances for Carmen is as follows:

Friday, May 1 at 7:30pm - First Presbyterian Church, 136 Capitol Avenue Hartford, CT﻿

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﻿ Friday, May 15 at 7:30pm - Academy of Music Theater, 274 Main Street, Northampton, MA﻿

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﻿ Sunday, May 31 at 6pm - Trinity on Main, 69 Main Street, New Britain, CT﻿

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﻿ Sunday, June 7 at 6pm - Evans Hall, Connecticut College, 270 Mohegan Avenue, New London, CT