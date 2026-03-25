American Mural Project to Host Diverse April Events Including New Teen Art Club

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American Mural Project, home to the world's largest indoor collaborative work of art, has revealed its lineup of April 2026 events including Vocal Fireworks concert of all-female collegiate a cappella groups, the introduction of the After-School Teen Art Club, a Family Day celebrating National Poetry Month, and a lecture on the hidden history of the women of the American Revolution. April 2026 continues AMP's WORKS FOR ME! program spotlighting various fields of work with manufacturing, construction and trade workers receiving free entry for the month.

Friday, April 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2:30pm-4:30pm

AFTER-SCHOOL TEEN ART CLUB

After a week of classes, homework and studying, who couldn't use an opportunity hang with friends and get creative? At our new After-School Teen Art Club, young artists join us to explore different media, expand skills, and be among supportive friends. Each session will highlight a different media or technique to flex your repertoire. Bring something you want to develop further or start something entirely new as you engage in critique, conversation and collaboration. A great opportunity for both the serious art student wanting to up their art game and teens wanting to try something new. Reservations not required; just drop in!

$10 materials fee; $5 with AMP student membership.

Saturday, April 11

FAMILY DAY: Poetry in Motion!

Looking for creative, engaging activities for the whole family? AMP's Family Days offer an exciting lineup of hands-on activities for children of all ages the second Saturday of every month. Games, story time, art projects, and interactive learning programs spark kids' curiosity and creativity—and celebrate the art of work. AMP's Family Days are the perfect way to spend quality time together. FREE admission for families! Teen Art Studio (see below) happens concurrently with Family Day so families with children of various ages can enjoy AMP together.

11am: Live Music Story Time﻿

﻿With AMP's Michelle Begley, former children's program leader at Canton Library

12pm: Explore AMP﻿

﻿Includes scavenger hunts and kid-friendly tours.

1:30pm: Interactive Program

Roses are red. Violets are blue. Who can be a poet? You! You! You! Join us as Family Day @AMP celebrates National Poetry Month. Visual art collides with poetry as you play with words across different media. Activities include large- scale collaborative kinetic poetry modeled after refrigerator poetry kits, junk journal creation, and found poetry collage. Anyone can be a poet, even if you don't know it!

AMP's Family Days are supported by the generosity of the Comis Foundation and Torrington Savings Bank.

Saturday, April 11 from 10:30am to 1:30pm

TEEN ART STUDIO

A welcoming, drop-in teen art studio—where you can explore new materials, make friends, and grow as an artist. Creative exploration and community go hand in hand at Teen Art Studio for ages 13 to 18 on the second Saturday of every month. Guided by a teaching artist, you can try new materials, develop your own ideas, and connect with others in a relaxed, supportive environment. Teen Art Studio is concurrent with Family Day so that families with children of various ages can all participate and come together for the Interactive Program at 1:30pm.

$5 Materials Fee. Advance registration is recommended and can be made at americanmuralproject.org/teen-art-studio. Teen Art Studio is made possible in part by Torrington Savings Bank Foundation.

VOCAL FIREWORKS: Women to the Front

Three Collegiate A Cappella Groups!

Saturday, April 18

Doors: 7pm | Show: 8pm

After a standing-room-only performance in 2025, our collegiate a cappella showcase is back! This Women to the Front edition spotlights three all-female ensembles that are sure to hit all the right notes: Central Connecticut State University's AcaBellas, UConn's Rubyfruit, and Yale's Something Extra. Expect harmonies that soar.

Tickets: $25 General Admission in advance; $35 at door. $10 Student Admission in advance; $20 at door.

Friday, April 24 from 5pm to 7pm

HAPPY HOUR PIANO SERIES with Isabella Mendes

Who doesn't need to unwind after the grind? AMP's popular Happy Hour Piano Series on the fourth Friday of the month eases you into the weekend with live piano music and libations in Connecticut's most unique art space.

Singer, songwriter, composer, pianist, and educator Isabella Mendes is one of New Haven and Hartford County's top Brazilian and Jazz entertainers in the industry and has earned an impressive list of accomplishments well beyond her years. Born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Isabella started to study music at age four and hasn't stopped since. She has been studying with Grammy-winning pianist Fabio Torres and Emmy-winning vocalist Michal Towber. Isabella is also the founder and owner of IMMusic Studio, a private music school, where she teaches piano and voice.

Tickets are $8 and can be reserved in advance at americanmuralproject.org/piano-series. The Happy Hour Piano Series is supported in part by the Greenberg family.

AMERICAN250 HISTORY TALK

"Women of the American Revolution"

Sunday, April 26; 1–3pm

Historian Hamish Lutris presents a fascinating illustrated talk on some of the women who played significant and often-hidden roles in the American Revolution. Free, but advance registration is recommended.

Sponsored by Brooks-Green Woods Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution. Part of AMP's America250 programming, supported by CT Humanities and America250 | Connecticut Affiliate.

April 2026 WORKS FOR ME! Free AMP Admission for Manufacturing, Construction and Trade Workers

Through its giant five-story, 120-foot long mural and its accompanying audio tour (available in English and Spanish), AMP tells the story of the everyday American worker. Each month in 2026, this one-of-a-kind exhibit will be offering free admission to honor a different sector of workers who make our communities thrive. AMP's WORKS FOR ME! free admission will be extended to workers in the manufacturing, construction and trade field through the entire month of April 2026.

AMP is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10am to 5pm and Sundays from noon to 5pm. Guests attending with workers who are receiving their respective month's WORKS FOR ME Free Admission are $15; $12 for seniors and veterans; $5 for students; free for children under 5 or over the age of 100. The English and Spanish language audio tours are included with admission. The Spanish audio tour is made possible with support from Northwest CT Community Foundation, Connecticut Office of the Arts, NBT Bank, and Globe Cleaners.