Paris Opera House Pushes Opening to 2032 Due To Lead Contamination

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The Paris Opera has announced that renovations originally scheduled to run from 2027 to 2029 at the Palais Garnier will now continue through 2032 due to lead contamination, reports Daily Sabah.

The original plans were to complete renovations in the two year time frame, but now that has been exended to five years in order to find the best method to remove the lead. Paris Opera's artistic director, Alexander Neef, stated to Agence France-Presse (AFP) "it's a decision we stand by, a decision taken out of responsibility, a decision made to ensure the long-term future of our asset," and later added, "we have taken this step today in order to avoid having to launch other major works in a few years' time."

The Palais Garnier is the historic home of the Paris Opera, is one of the most iconic opera houses in the world and a defining landmark of Paris. Designed by architect Charles Garnier and inaugurated in 1875, the Beaux-Arts masterpiece is known for its grand staircase, gilded interiors and extravagant auditorium. The venue is also famous for inspiring Gaston Leroux's 1910 novel The Phantom of the Opera, which was later adapted into the hit stage musical. While many of the Paris Opera's large-scale opera productions are now staged at the Opéra Bastille, the Palais Garnier remains the company's principal venue for ballet performances and select operas. The historic theater continues to draw visitors from around the world for both its performances and its architectural significance.

The Bastille opera house is set to close for two years of renovations once the work on Palais Garnier has been finished.

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