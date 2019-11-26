Werley Nortreus's 4TH album has a very strong message about the future but fans want to make sure he really stands behind what he wants and what's coming.

Werley Nortreus is known as a Musical Artist, Author, Entrepreneur, and CEO of Ceraphin Corporation. He was born in Limbé but he was raised in Port-au-Prince, the Capital of Haiti. He believes in Humanism and he wants to be a contributor for a better Haiti before the year 2045. On May 28TH, he released his 4TH studio album called "1993: Birth of Paradise & Romance, Vol. 1" that has millions of stream play, but a lot of his fans are wondering why the 27TH songs from his album being called Becoming King of Haiti (Future Prediction). Fans from around the world wondering and want to know if he's really interested in running for office so he can become the main Leader of Haiti in the upcoming years.

Werley Nortreus believes that the youth in Haiti and the upcoming generations should see him as a role model so they can have the same mindset and behave exactly like him. He uses his music and books to speak positive messages so the world can become a better place. Hopefully, the future Leader of Haiti believes that Haiti will get on its feet before the year 2045 once he takes office.

"As a human being, I believe that I was created in order to value and love other humans like me. Humanism is the reason that I want to become the President of Haiti one day, in order to serve my country and serve other countries around the world.", said Werley Nortreus.

"The first wish should be named "A New Haiti" because I've always wanted to see Haiti become a significant country in the world. The second wish should be named "Werley Nortreus to become President of Haiti" because I love Haiti so much and I will take all the risks and everything it takes to change the country. The last wish should be named "Haiti is the most powerful and respected country in the world", because the country has suffered so much, and I believe it's time for the country to get its power and respect back.", said Werley Nortreus, during an interview with Kreol Magazine in the UK.

Becoming King of Haiti (Future Prediction) is the 27TH songs from his 4TH album called "1993: Birth of Paradise & Romance, Vol. 1" and he really wants to become the main leader of Haiti.





