The Wldlfe to Play 'Long Way Home' Fall Tour

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The Wldlfe will be hitting the road this fall, crossing the U.S. on their Long Way Home Tour. In celebration, they have released a new single called “No Sleep” via Nashville’s Riser House Records. Listen to it below. Tickets for the tour are on sale now here.

The Wldlfe (vocalist Jansen Hogan, guitarist / vocalist Carson Hogan, and bassist Jack Crane) note a broad swath of influences, from classic ‘80s rock to top 40 pop to alternative and indie. They have released a series of EPs and the album Heaven Is a Place, 2024.

The band has since signed a deal with Nashville’s Riser House Records, allowing themselves space between release cycles. “Before, it was consistent; write, record, tour, repeat. Now there’s space,” says Jansen. “We’ve learned what matters most now is making the music what we want to make” says Jansen. “There’s so much noise about what you should do. And now… we just want to be ourselves and let go of that. Now it’s about doubling down on what we’re actually good at.”

Tour Dates

10.17 Orlando, FL - The Social

10.19 Houston, TX - Bronze Peacock

10.20 Austin, TX – Brushy Street Commons

10.21 Dallas, TX – The Studio at The Bomb Factory

10.23 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

10.24 San Diego, CA – Voodoo Room

10.26 Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy

10.27 San Francisco, CA – The Independent

10.29 Seattle, WA – Neumos

10.30 Portland, OR – Polaris Hall

11.02 Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell

11.03 Denver, CO – Marquis

11.06 Milwaukee, WI – Argo

11.07 Chicago, IL – Outset

11.08 Columbus, OH – Skully’s

11.09 Toronto, ON – Mod Club

11.11 Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

11.12 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

11.13 New York, NY – Racket

11.14 Washington, DC – Songbyrd

11.17 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

11.18 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

12.04 Nashville, TN – Basement East

Photo Credit: Alex Green

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