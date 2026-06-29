The Wldlfe to Play 'Long Way Home' Fall Tour
Tickets for the tour are on sale now.
The Wldlfe will be hitting the road this fall, crossing the U.S. on their Long Way Home Tour. In celebration, they have released a new single called “No Sleep” via Nashville’s Riser House Records. Listen to it below. Tickets for the tour are on sale now here.
The Wldlfe (vocalist Jansen Hogan, guitarist / vocalist Carson Hogan, and bassist Jack Crane) note a broad swath of influences, from classic ‘80s rock to top 40 pop to alternative and indie. They have released a series of EPs and the album Heaven Is a Place, 2024.
The band has since signed a deal with Nashville’s Riser House Records, allowing themselves space between release cycles. “Before, it was consistent; write, record, tour, repeat. Now there’s space,” says Jansen. “We’ve learned what matters most now is making the music what we want to make” says Jansen. “There’s so much noise about what you should do. And now… we just want to be ourselves and let go of that. Now it’s about doubling down on what we’re actually good at.”
Tour Dates
10.17 Orlando, FL - The Social
10.19 Houston, TX - Bronze Peacock
10.20 Austin, TX – Brushy Street Commons
10.21 Dallas, TX – The Studio at The Bomb Factory
10.23 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
10.24 San Diego, CA – Voodoo Room
10.26 Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy
10.27 San Francisco, CA – The Independent
10.29 Seattle, WA – Neumos
10.30 Portland, OR – Polaris Hall
11.02 Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell
11.03 Denver, CO – Marquis
11.06 Milwaukee, WI – Argo
11.07 Chicago, IL – Outset
11.08 Columbus, OH – Skully’s
11.09 Toronto, ON – Mod Club
11.11 Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall
11.12 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
11.13 New York, NY – Racket
11.14 Washington, DC – Songbyrd
11.17 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
11.18 Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
12.04 Nashville, TN – Basement East
Photo Credit: Alex Green