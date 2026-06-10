Sienna Spiro to Bring 'My House' Tour to North America, the UK, & More This Fall

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Singer/songwriter SIENNA SPIRO has unveiled the “My House” tour, including an extensive North American fall run followed by dates in Asia, Australia, New Zealand, UK and Europe.

Ticket presales begin Tuesday, June 16, at 10 a.m. local time, while public on-sale starts Thursday, June 18, 10 a.m. local HERE. SIENNA’s highly anticipated debut album, Visitor, arrives July 3 on Capitol Records, available now for pre-order HERE.

Following stateside festival stops including Lollapalooza, Newport Jazz, Outside Lands, All Things Go, and Austin City Limits, SIENNA kicks off The My House Tour on October 13 at Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium. She then plays cities including Atlanta, D.C., New York, Toronto, Chicago, Seattle, Vancouver, and more, before wrapping up on November 10 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. She’s also returning to San Francisco’s historic Castro Theatre, where she joined Sam Smith in March for a surprise duet of her hit “Die On This Hill."

SIENNA recently released the official music video for her single “The Visitor.” Written and produced by SIENNA with Omer Fedi (SZA, Lil Nas X) and Michael Pollack (Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus), the song features a 20-piece string orchestra led and arranged by Academy Award-winner Peter Rotter (Oppenheimer, The Last Repair Shop). It is available to watch.

SIENNA SPIRO's previous music releases have amassed over 1.2 billion global streams and in late March, she had a trio of singles climbing the Hot 100 all at once: the LP’s title track “The Visitor” (which so far peaked at #43) the track “Die On This Hill” (#19), and “You Stole The Show” (#55). All three are set to appear on her new album.

A blend of soul and symphonic pop, Visitor was executive produced by Omer Fedi (Sam Smith, SZA), with additional production from Blake Slatkin, Yakob, and Michael Pollack, plus orchestral composers like Larry Gold (Al Green, Silk Sonic) and Academy Award winner Peter Rotter. The album was recorded at Electric Lady Studios in New York, Abbey Road Studios in London, and Valentine Recording Studios in Los Angeles.

Recently, SIENNA capped off a series of stunning UK TV appearances by singing Nat King Cole’s “Nature Boy” for the BBC’s David Attenborough’s 100 Years on Planet Earth special. She will also make her debut as a featured artist on Season 52 of Austin City Limits, taping July 15.

SIENNA was shortlisted for the BRIT Awards’ highly esteemed Critics’ Choice for 2026 award this year, also landing on Forbes' latest 30 Under 30 list, and received two 2026 American Music Award nominations for Best Vocal Performance and Breakthrough Pop Artist. SIENNA also wrote the song “Material Lover” exclusively for The Devil Wears Prada 2 Soundtrack.

SIENNA SPIRO North American Tour Dates

Aug 01 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

Aug 02 – Newport, RI @ Newport Jazz Festival

Aug 08 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

Sep 26 – Forest Hills, NY @ All Things Go Festival

Sep 27 – Columbia, MD @ All Things Go Festival

Oct 10 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

Oct 13 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Oct 14 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Oct 16 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

Oct 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

Oct 18 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Oct 21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

Oct 23 – Montreal, QC, Canada @ L'Olympia

Oct 25 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ HISTORY

Oct 27 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Oct 28 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Oct 30 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Oct 31 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Nov 02 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Nov 04 – Vancouver, BC, Canada @ Vogue Theatre

Nov 05 – Vancouver, BC, Canada @ Vogue Theatre

Nov 07 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Nov 09 – San Francisco, CA @ The Castro

Nov 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Asia / Australia / New Zealand

Jan 04 – Tokyo, Japan – Toyosu PIT

Jan 07 – Seoul, South Korea – Myunghwa Live Hall

Jan 09 – Manila, Philippines – New Frontier Theater

Jan 11 – Singapore – Capitol Theatre

Jan 16 – Perth, WA, Australia – Fremantle Arts Centre

Jan 19 – Melbourne, VIC, Australia – Festival Hall

Jan 22 – Sydney, NSW, Australia – Hordern Pavilion

Jan 25 – Brisbane, QLD, Australia – The Fortitude Music Hall

Jan 27 – Auckland, New Zealand – Auckland Town Hall

UK / Europe

Feb 22 – Edinburgh, UK – Corn Exchange

March 01 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo

March 04 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

March 05 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

March 14 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Gashouder

March 16 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

March 18 –Cologne, Germany – Palladium

March 21 – Paris, France – Salle Pleyel

March 24 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom

March 27 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique

March 29 – Barcelona, Spain – Paral·lel 62

March 30 – Madrid, Spain – La Riviera

June 15 – Dublin, Ireland – Fairview Park

Photo credit: Mathias Apap

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