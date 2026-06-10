Sienna Spiro to Bring 'My House' Tour to North America, the UK, & More This Fall
Ticket presales begin Tuesday, June 16, at 10 a.m. local time, while public on-sale starts Thursday, June 18, 10 a.m. local.
Singer/songwriter SIENNA SPIRO has unveiled the “My House” tour, including an extensive North American fall run followed by dates in Asia, Australia, New Zealand, UK and Europe.
Ticket presales begin Tuesday, June 16, at 10 a.m. local time, while public on-sale starts Thursday, June 18, 10 a.m. local HERE. SIENNA’s highly anticipated debut album, Visitor, arrives July 3 on Capitol Records, available now for pre-order HERE.
Following stateside festival stops including Lollapalooza, Newport Jazz, Outside Lands, All Things Go, and Austin City Limits, SIENNA kicks off The My House Tour on October 13 at Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium. She then plays cities including Atlanta, D.C., New York, Toronto, Chicago, Seattle, Vancouver, and more, before wrapping up on November 10 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. She’s also returning to San Francisco’s historic Castro Theatre, where she joined Sam Smith in March for a surprise duet of her hit “Die On This Hill."
SIENNA recently released the official music video for her single “The Visitor.” Written and produced by SIENNA with Omer Fedi (SZA, Lil Nas X) and Michael Pollack (Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus), the song features a 20-piece string orchestra led and arranged by Academy Award-winner Peter Rotter (Oppenheimer, The Last Repair Shop). It is available to watch.
SIENNA SPIRO's previous music releases have amassed over 1.2 billion global streams and in late March, she had a trio of singles climbing the Hot 100 all at once: the LP’s title track “The Visitor” (which so far peaked at #43) the track “Die On This Hill” (#19), and “You Stole The Show” (#55). All three are set to appear on her new album.
A blend of soul and symphonic pop, Visitor was executive produced by Omer Fedi (Sam Smith, SZA), with additional production from Blake Slatkin, Yakob, and Michael Pollack, plus orchestral composers like Larry Gold (Al Green, Silk Sonic) and Academy Award winner Peter Rotter. The album was recorded at Electric Lady Studios in New York, Abbey Road Studios in London, and Valentine Recording Studios in Los Angeles.
Recently, SIENNA capped off a series of stunning UK TV appearances by singing Nat King Cole’s “Nature Boy” for the BBC’s David Attenborough’s 100 Years on Planet Earth special. She will also make her debut as a featured artist on Season 52 of Austin City Limits, taping July 15.
SIENNA was shortlisted for the BRIT Awards’ highly esteemed Critics’ Choice for 2026 award this year, also landing on Forbes' latest 30 Under 30 list, and received two 2026 American Music Award nominations for Best Vocal Performance and Breakthrough Pop Artist. SIENNA also wrote the song “Material Lover” exclusively for The Devil Wears Prada 2 Soundtrack.
SIENNA SPIRO North American Tour Dates
Aug 01 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
Aug 02 – Newport, RI @ Newport Jazz Festival
Aug 08 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
Sep 26 – Forest Hills, NY @ All Things Go Festival
Sep 27 – Columbia, MD @ All Things Go Festival
Oct 10 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival
Oct 13 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Oct 14 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
Oct 16 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
Oct 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
Oct 18 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Oct 21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
Oct 23 – Montreal, QC, Canada @ L'Olympia
Oct 25 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ HISTORY
Oct 27 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
Oct 28 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
Oct 30 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
Oct 31 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
Nov 02 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
Nov 04 – Vancouver, BC, Canada @ Vogue Theatre
Nov 05 – Vancouver, BC, Canada @ Vogue Theatre
Nov 07 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
Nov 09 – San Francisco, CA @ The Castro
Nov 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Asia / Australia / New Zealand
Jan 04 – Tokyo, Japan – Toyosu PIT
Jan 07 – Seoul, South Korea – Myunghwa Live Hall
Jan 09 – Manila, Philippines – New Frontier Theater
Jan 11 – Singapore – Capitol Theatre
Jan 16 – Perth, WA, Australia – Fremantle Arts Centre
Jan 19 – Melbourne, VIC, Australia – Festival Hall
Jan 22 – Sydney, NSW, Australia – Hordern Pavilion
Jan 25 – Brisbane, QLD, Australia – The Fortitude Music Hall
Jan 27 – Auckland, New Zealand – Auckland Town Hall
UK / Europe
Feb 22 – Edinburgh, UK – Corn Exchange
March 01 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo
March 04 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
March 05 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
March 14 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Gashouder
March 16 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
March 18 –Cologne, Germany – Palladium
March 21 – Paris, France – Salle Pleyel
March 24 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom
March 27 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique
March 29 – Barcelona, Spain – Paral·lel 62
March 30 – Madrid, Spain – La Riviera
June 15 – Dublin, Ireland – Fairview Park
Photo credit: Mathias Apap