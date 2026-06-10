SEVENTEEN’S The 8 and Vernon Tease New Music Ahead of First Mini Album as V8

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V8, comprising THE 8 and VERNON of K-pop group SEVENTEEN, is set to drop their self-titled debut mini-album, V8, on June 29, joining forces with a lineup of world-renowned producers.

The upcoming project centers on the theme of "wasted youth," capturing the moments of wandering and confusion experienced through time, along with the resilience and growth found within those struggles. A newly released film teaser is now available below, revealing a snippet of new music.

Leading the producing roster is 14-time GRAMMY Award winner Pharrell Williams, marking their second collaboration following "Bad Influence (Prod. by Pharrell Williams)" from SEVENTEEN’s fifth studio album. Other creatives include Mechatok, a rising name in the European house music scene; Dylan Brady of the experimental hyperpop duo 100 gecs; KIRARA, a two-time winner at the Korean Music Awards; and DPR ARTIC and DPR CREAM of the widely acclaimed DPR crew.

Rounding out the collaborations are musicians spanning electronic, pop, and hip-hop, including Alice Longyu Gao, BADTREE, HAKASEEE, Han Jung In, Jake Torrey, kimj, Lodge Boy, Lucian, MILLENNIUM, Numbernine, Ramzoid, Rhode, Robb Roy, Rudolph, Sophie Cates, Stella Smyth, UHD, and Will Not Fear.

Following the release of their first mini-album, V8 will connect with fans through their own concert series. They will kick off ‘2026 VERNON THE 8 [V8] LIVE’ in Goyang, South Korea on July 11-12, followed by a three-night show in Hong Kong from July 17-19.

V8 is SEVENTEEN’s special unit comprised of members THE 8 and VERNON. THE 8 has released a range of solo work, including his 2024 Chinese EP STARDUST and the art film series THE 8 Contemporary ART, which blends contemporary dance and music.

As a songwriter, VERNON has contributed to releases for SEVENTEEN as well as for artists such as YUGYEOM, BUMZU and Drunken Tiger. He became a full member of Korea Music Copyright Association in 2024 and joined the Recording Academy as a voting member in 2025. He also earned critical acclaim for his 2022 solo mixtape “Black Eye,” which he co-wrote and co-composed.

ABOUT SEVENTEEN:

SEVENTEEN—comprised of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO— soared to new heights in 2024, making history as the first K-pop act to perform at Glastonbury and headline Lollapalooza Berlin, while also becoming UNESCO's first-ever Goodwill Ambassador for Youth.

Crowned ‘Best Group’ at the 2024 VMAs and ‘Top K-pop Touring Artist’ at the 2024 BBMAs, SEVENTEEN became the highest-ranking K-pop act on IFPI Global Artist Chart 2024, propelled by the success of their 12th Mini Album SPILL THE FEELS. Their 5th Studio Album HAPPY BURSTDAY, debuted at No.2 on the Billboard 200, tying their highest record. For touring, the group ranks No. 1 among K-pop acts and No. 3 overall on Billboard’s 2025 midyear Boxscore charts.

Photo Courtesy: PLEDIS Entertainment (HYBE)

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