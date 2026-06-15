Katie Pruitt Sets 2026 'Fools For The Fleeting Tour' in Support of Upcoming Album

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Katie Pruitt has unveiled her 2026 Fools For the Fleeting Tour. The 33-city tour, in support of Pruitt’s just-announced album, Fools for the Fleeting, will kick off on September 23rd in Raleigh, NC and will see stops in NYC, Los Angeles, DC, Chicago, Nashville, San Francisco and more.

The tour will feature tracks from the new album and will showcase Pruitt’s live performance and guitar work. Artist pre-sale will begin on June 16th at 10am local time, and general onsale will begin on June 17th at 10am local time. Tickets and more information are available here.

Fools For the Fleeting will be released on 18th via Rounder Records. Created during a period of heartbreak, the album explores the theme of nature as a mirror for our inner lives. On Friday, Pruitt shared the album’s first single – “Blackout” – featuring singer/songwriter Nolan Taylor.

Pruitt made her debut with Expectations, a 2020 LP on which she documented her journey in growing up queer in the Christian South and earned her an Emerging Artist of the Year nomination from the Americana Music Association.

Upcoming Katie Pruitt Tour Dates:

August 14 | Bear Creek Folk Festival | Grande Prairie, Canada

September 15-19 | Americanafest | Nashville, TN

September 23 | Lincoln Theatre | Raleigh, NC

September 24 | The Atlantis | Washington, DC

September 25 | Levon Helm Studios | Woodstock, NY

September 27 | Ardmore Music Hall | Ardmore, PA

September 28 | Music Hall of Williamsburg | Brooklyn, NY

September 29 | Wonder Bar | Asbury Park, NJ

September 30 | Space Ballroom | Hamden, CT

October 2 | One Longfellow Square | Portland, ME

October 3 | Iron Horse Music Hall | Northampton, MA

October 4 | Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre | Somerville, MA

October 5 | Higher Ground Showcase Lounge | South Burlington, VT

October 7 | The Drake | Toronto, ON

October 9 | Amsterdam | Saint Paul, MN

October 10 | Atwood Music Hall | Madison, WI

October 12 | Lincoln Hall | Chicago, IL

October 20 | The Heights Theater | Houston, TX

October 21 | The Kessler Theater | Dallas, TX

October 22 | 3TEN ACL Live | Austin, TX

October 24 | Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery | Santa Fe, NM

October 26 | Valley Bar | Phoenix, AZ

October 27 | Troubadour | West Hollywood, CA

October 29 | The Chapel | San Francisco, CA

October 31 | Mississippi Studios | Portland, OR

November 1 | The District | Spokane, WA

November 2 | Neumos | Seattle, WA

November 4 | Parallel at Knitting Factory Boise | Boise, ID

November 6 | Globe Hall | Denver, CO

November 8 | Fox Theatre | Boulder, CO

November 10 | The Bottleneck | Lawrence, KS

November 13 | Neighborhood Theatre | Charlotte, NC

November 14 | Asheville Music Hall | Asheville, NC

November 15 | Terminal West | Atlanta, GA

December 2 | The Basement East | Nashville, TN

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