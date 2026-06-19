Kat Gang Releases BOSSA & BORDEAUX, A New Album of Jazz Standards

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Jazz vocalist Kat Gang has released her new album, BOSSA & BORDEAUX, available beginning June 19.

The recording features a collection of jazz standards influenced by French chanson and Brazilian bossa nova traditions. Performed primarily in French and Portuguese, the album was recorded with an acoustic quintet featuring Gang on vocals, Matthew Sheens on piano, Pat Brennan on guitar, Phil Palombi on bass, and Matt Chiasson on reeds. The project was mixed and mastered by David Darlington.

According to Gang, the album grew out of weekly performances by the ensemble at The Nines in New York City. The musicians sought to capture the collaborative atmosphere of those performances in a studio setting, emphasizing live interaction and ensemble playing.

The repertoire draws inspiration from artists including Édith Piaf and Antônio Carlos Jobim, moving between French chanson and Brazilian jazz styles. The arrangements favor an acoustic approach, with an emphasis on space and ensemble interplay.

Gang studied at Berklee College of Music and New York University's Tisch School of the Arts. During her career, she has performed internationally and held residencies at The Plaza Hotel and Birdland Jazz Club in New York City. Her credits also include appearances at the GRAMMY Awards with the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences and performances at venues including Birdland, The Iridium, and 54 Below.

BOSSA & BORDEAUX follows Gang's previous releases Copycats & Wannabes (2008), Dream Your Troubles Away (2014), Love and the Lack Thereof (2016), and Come Closer (2018).

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