Miss Nellie’s Debuts Limited-Edition Cocktail Inspired by Broadway’s Buena Vista Social Club

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If you’re planning a night out to see the Tony® and GRAMMY® Award–winning Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club, better make a pitstop at Miss Nellie’s first.

The American restaurant and bar, named after journalist Nellie Bly, sits between New York City’s Theatre District and Times Square, making it the perfect go-to spot for a drink before a show, but its latest liberation caters specifically to this Cuban stage musical.

Inside the vibrant interior, with rich colors and textures, soft lighting, and adorned walls, Miss Nellie’s now serves its brand-new Chan Chan, a featured cocktail created in collaboration with the Broadway musical.

Those who have seen the Buena Vista Social Club show may recognize the drink’s name as the iconic song, a four-chord melody that fortifies Cuban music performed on stage, now crafted in cocktail form.

Created by Bar Manager Andy Flynn, the limited-edition cocktail is made of Havana Club Blanco Añejo as the base, layered with traditional Havana flavors of coconut and pineapple mixed with refreshing cucumber and lime, and finished with a smooth cream cheese float. It’s the perfect way to celebrate a night out on Broadway.

The Chan Chan is now offered at Miss Nellies for $19 through the end of March.

Miss Nellie’s is located at 325 West 44th Street, New York, NY 10036. For more information and reservations, call (646) 360-3012 or visit missnelliesnyc.com.

(Photo courtesy of Miss Nellie’s)