Video: BOLÉRO Footage Released Featuring Hugo Marchand at NY City Center

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





New York City Center has released footage of Paris Opera Ballet Étoile Hugo Marchand performing in BOLÉRO, offering audiences an early look at the dancer's work in one of the most physically demanding solos in the contemporary ballet repertoire. The clip captures Marchand at the center of the piece, surrounded by the ensemble of Béjart Ballet Lausanne, his presence commanding the stage with the kind of sustained intensity the work requires from start to finish.

BOLÉRO draws on Maurice Ravel's iconic 1928 orchestral composition, building its relentless rhythmic momentum across a single, unbroken crescendo. Choreographer Maurice Béjart created his celebrated staging in 1961, placing one central figure atop a round table while the surrounding ensemble responds and mirrors the escalating pulse of the score. The result is a piece that tests a dancer's stamina, focus, and stage authority in equal measure over roughly fifteen minutes of continuous performance.

Marchand brings the work to NY City Center as part of the venue's Artists at the Center series, performing alongside dancers from Béjart Ballet Lausanne. The run spans just four performances, with dates set for July 23 through 26. City Center has built a strong track record presenting international dance artists in focused, limited engagements that give New York audiences access to work rarely seen in the United States.