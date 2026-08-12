Take Flight: Inside Kerrie Milne’s Transformative Dance World of Creativity, Community and Love

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Written by Nia Bowers

From Dublin to dance studios across the world, Take Flight has become synonymous with high-level training, raw emotion, and a community that feels like family. Founded and directed by Dublin-based choreographer and educator Kerrie Milne, this five-day immersive intensive invites dancers to step into a carefully crafted world of music, movement, and shared vulnerability, where growth is measured not only in cleaner lines and sharper textures but in confidence, connection, and a deeper sense of self. As Take Flight prepares for its next chapter, the program continues to prove that when artistry, intention, and world-class education meet, dancers do not just improve, they transform.

A World of Dance, Music, Community, and Love

Take Flight is a five-day, immersive dance and performance experience designed to push artists beyond technical training into a world of creativity, community, and personal transformation. Founded and directed by Dublin-based choreographer and educator Kerrie Milne, the intensive has become an internationally recognized hub for dancers who want to grow not only in skill, but in confidence and self-belief. Centered in Dublin and now touring globally, Take Flight brings together a faculty of world-renowned choreographers and educators to create a high-energy, emotionally charged environment where dancers are invited to take flight in their craft and in their lives.

Take Flight describes itself as a magical and ever-evolving, one-of-a-kind dance training experience, and that promise is evident in how the program is built. Over five days, dancers step into a curated world of dance, music, community, and love, an atmosphere intentionally designed not just to build skill, but to awaken what the team calls each participant’s unlimited potential.

Kerrie Milne: The Vision Behind Take Flight

Kerrie Milne, listed as Director of Take Flight, is the creative force and organizational heartbeat behind the intensive. A Dublin-based choreographer and former member of iconic crews like ReQuest, she has spent more than a decade teaching at international camps and workshops, building a reputation for expressive movement, grounded hip-hop foundations, and a teaching style that inspires dancers of all levels. Her journey through competitive circuits and global dance camps eventually led her to create Take Flight, an experience that now stands as one of the industry’s most recognized intensives.

For Milne, Take Flight has always been about the same thing: getting in touch with that unstoppable and undeniable version of yourself, a philosophy she has articulated publicly when speaking about the program and its evolution. Alongside her brother and fellow choreographer Zacc Milne, she has expanded Take Flight from a Dublin-based event into a global tour, with pitstops and mini-events in cities such as Paris, Sydney, and beyond. Each new edition reflects her core values: intention, intimacy, connection, and celebration, all woven through world-class choreography and rigorous training.

Milne's connection to the international convention scene works in both directions. Years before Take Flight existed, she came up through Monsters of Hip Hop in the US as a student, earned a spot as a cast member in the Monsters Show, and has since moved into a faculty and choreographer role there, one she still holds. What started as training has turned into an ongoing professional partnership rather than a single credit from earlier in her career.

Awakening Unlimited Potential, From Dublin to the World

The Take Flight experience is framed as a journey, from arrival and orientation, through peak training and creative exploration, into a closing phase where many dancers report a renewed sense of confidence, connection, and purpose. The flagship five-day Halloween Intensive in Dublin is described as the ultimate Take Flight experience, offering a world of dance, music, community, and love designed to inspire you and awaken your unlimited potential. Guided and facilitated by a faculty of world-renowned artists, Milne’s intensive invites dancers to escape the ordinary and experience more, a language that underscores its focus on transformation, not just technique.

Under Milne’s direction, Take Flight has grown into a 10-year legacy and a mobile community. The One Day or Day One tour extends the Take Flight touch to cities such as Hong Kong, Sydney, Amsterdam, Krakow, London, New York, and Los Angeles, offering two-day mini-events featuring quality education, exhibition castings, scholarships, and more. Across every format, Kerrie Milne’s influence is clear: she has built not just a camp, but a global dance world where training, artistry, and personal growth meet, and where dancers are continually invited to step into that unstoppable version of themselves and, quite literally, take flight.

Photo Credit: Kerrie Milne