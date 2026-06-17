THE LITTLE PRINCE Ballet to Return for BalletX Summer Series 2026

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BalletX will close its landmark 20th Anniversary Season with a true feast for the senses: Summer Series 2026 featuring the highly anticipated return of Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's The Little Prince, July 15-19 at Suzanne Roberts Theatre.

Inspired by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's timeless novella, Ochoa's The Little Prince is a ballet for the whole family, and a delight to the imagination of children and adults alike. The 70 minute, full-length work was critically acclaimed upon its world premiere at BalletX's Summer Series 2019 and hailed as “A must-see” by The Philadelphia Inquirer. “...There's magic, whimsy, and impressive dancing at every turn.” The piece went on to tour Vail Dance Festival and The Joyce Theater in Manhattan that same year, and now comes home to Philadelphia.

“We have been looking forward to the return of The Little Prince all season,” says Artistic & Executive Director Christine Cox. “This is a special kind of live experience that can bring families together. Adults will lose themselves in the thrilling performances and live music while kids engage with imaginative storytelling and picture themselves on stage amidst the beautiful set pieces. It's breathtaking to see.”

ANNABELLE LOPEZ OCHOA'S RETURN

BalletX was the first company to commission Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's work in the U.S. more than 15 years ago. Since that time, the Belgian-Columbian choreographer has become widely recognized as one of ballet's most prolific and sought-after artists. She has created more than a hundred original works for 86 dance companies around the world, including 15 narrative ballets to date – her specialty. “I'm a big fanatic of trying to find new story ballets for the canon. I believe storytelling will always touch an audience... Storytelling is where ballet started,” said Ochoa.

The Little Prince is the fifth commission and first full-length work for BalletX by Ochoa. It is inspired by one of the world's best-selling and most beloved books of the same name, one that the choreographer read many times growing up. In the United States, the book is often thought of as a work for children, but the allure of the project for Ochoa was the story's deep and meaningful themes that connect with audiences of all ages in different ways.

“There are certain books you read when you're young that stay with you all your life, and The Little Prince is certainly one of them,” said Ochoa. “The book is actually not a children's book. It's just that the author had made these really sweet drawings… It's really a story of a lot of symbolism that only an adult audience really understands.”

Seeking like-minded artists who could call upon their inner child, Ochoa enlisted composer Peter Salem, best known for his soundtrack work on the BBC TV series Call the Midwife, and dramaturgist Nancy Meckler, a theater director whose credits include productions with the Kennedy Center, Shakespeare's Globe, and Shared Experience, where she was Artistic Director for 22 years.

Salem plays an integral role in the staging of The Little Prince, performing his original music live onstage as a one-man band alongside the dancers. This veritable all-star team of collaborating artists also include set designer Matt Saunders, costume designers Mark Eric and Danielle Truss, and lighting designer Michael Korsch.

BalletX's Summer Series featuring The Little Prince will take place at Suzanne Roberts Theatre July 15 at 7:30pm, July 16 at 7:30pm, July 17 at 7:30pm, and July 18 at 2pm and 7:30pm, and July 19 at 2pm and 7pm. A post-show Curtain Chat with BalletX artists will immediately follow the performance on Thursday, July 16. An exclusive Young Patrons Circle afterparty, including live DJ and complimentary food and beverages will follow the performance on Friday, July 17. For more information and tickets, please visit balletx.org.

ABOUT BALLETX:

BalletX expands the vocabulary of contemporary ballet for all audiences through innovative performances, world premiere choreography, dance education, and community programs. Founded in 2005 and led by Artistic & Executive Director Christine Cox, the company has commissioned over 80 choreographers from around the world to produce 150 world premieres that are “fresh, inclusive, and connect to what people want” (Philadelphia Citizen). With a versatile and diverse ensemble of 16 dancers, hailed as “among America's best” by The New York Times, BalletX pushes the boundaries of classical ballet to tell today's stories with passion, creativity, and exuberance. As a vibrant global incubator for artistic talent, the company makes ballet accessible and inviting, captivating audiences at prestigious venues including The Kennedy Center, Vail Dance Festival, The Joyce Theater, and Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival. Through performances, international touring, and meaningful community outreach, BalletX creates extraordinary dance experiences that inspire human connection.

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