Photos: School Of American Ballet's Annual Alumni Celebration

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The School of American Ballet hosted their 2026 Alumni Celebration on Friday, June 5 and invited SAB alumni, along with their family and friends, to gather during Workshop Weekend. Each year, alumni from across generations come together at the School to recognize the accomplishments of current performing students and reconnect as a community. Check out the photos below!

The evening has become an established SAB tradition, welcoming alumni to participate in the annual celebration. As part of the event, the School will honor its 2026 Alumni of Distinction Award recipients, Nancy Reynolds and Victoria Simon, who will be formally recognized during the June 5 program. The celebration will also mark the 10th anniversary of the Alumni Advisory Committee on Diversity and Inclusion (AACDI).

SAB’s Annual Alumni of Distinction Award, launched in 2024 in conjunction with the School’s 90th Anniversary, highlights the accomplishments of its alumni and reflects the impact of SAB training across professional, artistic, and civic fields. According to the School, the award also explores how a foundation in classical ballet contributes to success both onstage and beyond.

Graduates of SAB have gone on to join leading ballet companies worldwide, including New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, Boston Ballet, and San Francisco Ballet. SAB reports that its alumni comprise more than 90 percent of dancers at New York City Ballet.



Paul Boos, Daryl Gray, Eve Rounds, and Lawrence Leritz

Suki Schorer, Daryl Gray, Eve Rounds, and Lawrence Leritz

SAB Alumni guests

Lawrence Leritz and Sion Harrington

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