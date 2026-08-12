Martha Graham Dance Company Unveils 2026-27 Season

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The centennial celebration of the world-renowned Martha Graham Dance Company continues throughout the 2026-27 season. For the past three years, in honor of its 100th season, the Martha Graham Dance Company has been celebrating Martha Graham's groundbreaking work and artistic legacy through a series of performances, exhibitions, and educational activities that reflect both the Company's legacy of innovation and its forward-looking vision. The 2026-27 season marks the culmination of GRAHAM100 as the Company looks toward the future with its new headquarters in Times Square, new creative projects and partnerships, and an expanded educational program.

This season's theme, We Are Our Time, builds on the ideas explored in the recently released PBS documentary about the Company and reflects on Martha Graham's belief that each person is shaped by the historical moment in which they live. As she famously said, “No artist is ahead of his time. He is his time.”

The 2026-27 season includes engagements at major venues across the US and in Canada, England, Spain, Mexico (the Company's first trip to Mexico since the 1980s), and China (the Company's fifth tour to China since 2008).

Touring repertory for the season builds on the works featured in the We Are Our Time documentary and includes Martha Graham masterworks Chronicle (1936), Night Journey (1947), Appalachian Spring (1944), Errand into the Maze (1947), Diversion of Angels (1948), Dark Meadow Suite (1946), and Graham's iconic solo Lamentation (1930). Virginie Mécène's 2024 reimagining of Graham's lost solo Immigrant, Graham leading dancer Xin Ying's Letter to Nobody, and recent commissions created for the Company, including Baye & Asa's Cortege and Jamar Roberts's We the People, will also be presented.

The Company will also present three new Lamentation Variations. This series, created by Artistic Director Janet Eilber in 2007, invites choreographers to create short responses to a 1940s film of Graham performing Lamentation. This season marks the 20th anniversary of the series, and will feature new Lamentation Variations from acclaimed choreographers Pam Tanowitz and Lar Lubovitch and visual artist Rashid Johnson. These new Variations will premiere in spring 2027.

On the morning of September 14, the Company will celebrate the official opening of its new home at 1501 Broadway with a Ribbon Cutting ceremony. Throughout the week, the Company will welcome the dance community and cultural partners into the new space for open classes, screenings, and celebratory gatherings, honoring the artists, students, supporters, and community members who have helped bring this vision to life.

Times Square Live will present GRAHAM FIT on September 16, at 5pm. This high-energy movement and conditioning class is inspired by the strength, power, and expressive physicality of the Martha Graham Technique. The class is designed for movers of all backgrounds and experience levels, and will be taught by Graham dancers Anne Souder and Meagan King.

The Company and international design studio APPARATUS have also collaborated on a film that will feature APPARATUS Artistic Director, Gabriel Hendifar's new collection, ACT V, and be unveiled episodically throughout the fall. Company dancers are woven into the episodes, accentuating the collection's themes of the divine feminine and the pursuit of knowledge.

And the not-to-be-missed exhibit, Martha Graham: The Mother of Psychological Dance, curated by Jack Ferver, at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, is on view through November 7, 2026.

The dancers of the Martha Graham Dance Company are Lloyd Knight, Xin Ying, Leslie Andrea Williams, Anne Souder, Laurel Dalley Smith, Marzia Memoli, Devin Loh, Antonio Leone, Meagan King, Ane Arrieta, Zachary Jeppsen-Toy, Amanda Moreira, Jai Perez, Ethan Palma, Darion Turner, Ashley Bromfield, and Meredith Brown.

Martha Graham Dance Company 2026-27 Schedule

2026

August 12-16

Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, Becket, MA

August 14

Tanglewood, Lenox, MA

September 22-23

Fall for Dance Festival, New York City Center, New York, NY

October 16

Heymann Performing Arts Center, Lafayette, LA

October 20

Palacio de Bellas Artes, Mexico City, Mexico

October 23-24

Teatro Juárez, Guanajuato, Mexico

October 27

UT Tyler Cowan Center, Tyler, TX

November (dates TBA)

China Tour

2027

January 20-23

Sadler's Wells Theatre, London, England

January 29-30

Royal Theatre, Victoria, British Columbia

February 22-23

Argyros Performing Arts Center, Sun Valley, ID

February 26

Sunset Cultural Center, Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA

April 3

Center for the Arts at George Mason University, Fairfax, VA

April 6-18

New York Season

April 24

The Hanover Theatre, Worcester, MA

April 30-May 2

The Terminal Theatre, Toronto, Canada

May 8

Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, Norfolk, VA

May (dates TBA)

Spain Tour

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