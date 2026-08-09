IT'S TAPPENING Will Reach Wider Audiences on YouTube

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After becoming available on Prime Video and Tubi in several countries, It's Tappening will reach a worldwide audience with its release on the Indie Rights YouTube channel on August 16 at 8 AM PST.

The film follows Los Angeles-based and internationally acclaimed tap dancer Sarah Reich on a journey around the world, showing how rhythm - the universal language - connects people across cultures. 'We all have different shoes, styles, backgrounds, ages, so we're already different,' Reich says. In It's Tappening, diversity becomes the heartbeat of the story.

Originally produced as a series, It's Tappening has been re-edited into a two-hour film. 'It's Tappening came from a simple idea - follow the joy,' says creator, producer and director Kenny Jezek. 'Watching Sarah travel the world and connect with people through tap dance reminded me how powerful art can be when it's shared freely and without expectation.'

Watch It's Tappening on the Indie Rights YouTube channel from August 16 at 8 AM PST: https://youtu.be/zxmd9I-ysp8?is=Kwu2tlXe6aPxgLbx

In addition to being available for rent or purchase on Prime Video, the film can also be streamed for free with ads on Tubi in the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

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