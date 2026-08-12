How Israeli Dancer Noa Morchi is Taking LA by Storm

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Noa Morchi is an Israeli-born dancer, teacher, and movement artist currently based in Los Angeles. She began her professional dance career in Israel, where she gained recognition for her work and had the opportunity to perform alongside some of the country’s biggest artists on major stages. Coming from a small country, Noa is proud of the journey she has created and the opportunities she has pursued both in Israel and internationally.

After establishing herself as a professional dancer in her home country, Noa took a leap of faith and moved to the United States to continue pursuing her dreams. Building a career in a new country largely on her own has been both challenging and empowering, pushing her to grow not only as an artist but also as an individual. She has toured across the United States and continues to work as a performer and dance educator. Through her work, Noa explores movement as a way to connect, communicate, and create meaningful experiences with others.

How did your dance journey initially begin?

I started dance at a very young age. As a kid, I was quiet and shy, and dance became my safe place—a space where I felt comfortable expressing myself. I wasn’t naturally the most talented dancer, and often had to work ten times harder than everyone else. I always had a strong drive to grow, train, and improve. I found myself moving from studio to studio, constantly seeking opportunities to learn and become a better dancer. Over time, I fell deeply in love with the process and realized that dedication could take me further than talent alone.

As I grew older, I began working professionally as a dancer in Israel. While I was grateful for the opportunities I received, I knew I wanted more—I wanted to challenge myself, grow as an artist, and see how far I could take my career. That desire ultimately led me to move to Los Angeles and pursue a bigger dream of mine.

How did you navigate your transition to pursue a professional dance career in Los Angeles?

Moving to Los Angeles was a huge leap of faith. I left behind the career and life I had built in Israel and came to a completely new country where I had to start over and create my own path. It wasn’t always easy, and I had to overcome a lot of fears and doubts along the way. A big part of my journey was wanting to prove to myself that I could do it—that I could come to a new city, start from scratch, and build the career I dreamt of. I learned to keep showing up, seize new opportunities, and create my own opportunities as well. Overcoming my fears and challenges made me stronger, more independent, and confident in myself as a dancer, and most importantly, as a person.

Can you describe some of your top career highlights in Los Angeles and beyond?

One of my biggest highlights is continuing to perform and work as a dancer internationally while building a life and career in the United States. One of my performance highlights includes dancing for Kevin Gates which was an amazing experience. I also danced in the U.S. tour with Noa Kirel, which was a meaningful experience for me, as it allowed me to perform with friends for different crowds and cities. I’m always so grateful to be in rooms with well-known choreographers I’ve always wanted to work with.

I’m also proud of the work I’ve done as a dance educator and creating spaces where young dancers can learn, express themselves, and build confidence. For me, every opportunity to perform, teach, and collaborate with other artists has contributed to the bigger journey.

What are you most excited for in the near future and what are you hoping to inspire within the dance community?

I still have a lot to do and a lot of stages to conquer, I'm just getting started! I’m excited to keep growing as an artist and to bring more of the vision I’ve created for my life into reality. I want to dance on more stages, travel to more cities, work with artists, and continue exploring different sides of myself through dance, both as a performer and teacher. There are so many opportunities I’ve dreamed about and put on my vision board, and I’m excited to keep turning those dreams into real experiences. Coming from a small country has taught me that your starting point doesn’t have to define how far you can go. I hope my journey can inspire other dancers to trust themselves, take risks, overcome their fears, and understand that it’s possible to create your own path—even when you have to start from the beginning.

Photography Credit: Lee Gumbs

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