Violinist Esther Abrami to Release Album AMOUR on Sony Classical

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Celebrated violinist and social media sensation Esther Abrami has announced the release of her new album Amour on October 9, 2026 on Sony Classical. The first single, out now, is a new version for solo violin and orchestra of the lento from Zdeněk Fibich's piano work Moods, Impressions and Souvenirs, Op. 41, released to coincide with the pre-order, which is available now.

Marking a major artistic milestone, 'Amour' is the first album where Abrami presents an original own large-scale composition at its core: a self-written nine-part suite. Conceived as an intimate and deeply expressive exploration of love in all its forms, the work captures the full spectrum of emotions, from tenderness and passion to longing and heartbreak, and stands at the heart of a project that blends original music with newly reimagined works for violin and orchestra.

“With 'Amour', I wanted to explore love in all its forms – not just the joy and beauty, but also the vulnerability, the longing, the anger and the pain that often comes with it. Writing my own suite of nine movements allowed me to express a range of very personal emotions, while the other pieces on the album reflect how universal these feelings are across time and genres. Love is something that we all experience, for the best and the worst but at the end, that's what connects us all. I hope this album resonates with anyone who listens to it”, says Esther Abrami.

Beyond the central suite, 'Amour' brings together a diverse selection of iconic classical works about love, each newly arranged for solo violin and orchestra. A particular highlight of the album is Nino Rota's 'Romeo and Juliet: Love Theme', featuring the celebrated mezzo-soprano Marina Viotti. Viotti's vocals add a captivating dimension to the piece as she engages in a duet with Esther's violin. The programme further includes epic versions for violin and orchestra of Céline Dion's All by Myself' and Georges Bizet's Carmen: L'amour est un oiseau rebelle from Habanera. New arrangements of Francis Poulenc's Les chemins de l'amour, Christoph Willibald Gluck's Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (Melodie), and the virtuosic intensity of Tomaso Antonio Vitali's Chaconne in G minor add even more musical colours to this collection of works centred around love. The album also features a new version arranged by Esther Abrami of Charlie Chaplin's Désillusion amoureuse from the movie “The Circus”, a poignant composition that reveals the legendary filmmaker's deeply expressive musical voice.

Throughout her career, Esther Abrami has been known for her ability to connect classical music with a wide and diverse audience, bringing fresh perspectives to the repertoire. With 'Amour', she reaches a new artistic dimension, uniting her work as a composer with her unique voice as an interpreter, thus shaping a musical language that is unmistakably her own.

This new chapter in her career follows a period of exceptional success. Since the release of her album 'Women' in April 2025, Esther Abrami has become one of the most visible young artists in classical music. Especially in her home country, France, she has appeared on major television programmes, performing for millions of viewers and captivating audiences through a series of highly successful concerts. Her book 'La musique est (aussi) une affaire de femmes' has quickly become a genre bestseller and will be released in English and German in September under the title 'Music is (also) a Women's Affair'. In recognition of her artistic impact, she will receive an Opus Klassik Award 2026, the most important classical music prize in the German speaking world.

Amour features the City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of conductor Irene Delgado-Jiménez and will be available for streaming and digital download in stereo and the immersive format Dolby Atmos. The album will also be released as CD and a limited-edition 2x Ecorecord InkPlosion Colour LP – pre-order here.

Amour - Track List

1. Désillusion amoureuse (Charlie Chaplin)

2. – 10. Amour Suite (Esther Abrami)

11. Romeo and Juliet: Love Theme (Nino Rota) – feat. Marina Viotti

12. All by Myself (Céline Dion)

13. Carmen: L'amour est un oiseau rebelle (Bizet)

14. Moods, Impressions and Souvenirs, Op. 41: Lento (Fibich)

15. Les chemins de l'amour (Poulenc)

16. Orpheo and Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (Gluck)

17. Chaconne in G minor (Vitali)

* City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, Irene Delgado-Jiménez

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