Sarasota Orchestra Sets 2026–2027 Season With Masterworks, Pops, and More

🎭 NEW! Classical Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Classical Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sarasota Orchestra has announced its 2026–2027 season, titled It’s Better Live, continuing its programming under Music Director Giancarlo Guerrero. The season will feature five main concert series—Masterworks, Pops, Discoveries, Great Escapes, and Chamber Soirées—alongside special performances throughout the year.

The Masterworks series will include performances of works by Beethoven, Prokofiev, Brahms, Mahler, and others, with guest artists including pianist Emanuel Ax and violinist Gil Shaham. Highlights include Carmina Burana featuring the Grant Park Chorus and programs pairing composers such as Tchaikovsky and Strauss, and Chopin and Mahler.

Masterworks Series

Beethoven & Prokofiev – November 7–8, 2026

Tchaikovsky & Strauss – December 5–6, 2026

Mozart & Dvořák – January 9–10, 2027

Carmina Burana – February 5–7, 2027

Bernstein & Barber – February 19–21, 2027

Brahms & Elgar – March 5–7, 2027

Chopin & Mahler – April 3–4, 2027

The Pops series will feature themed concerts including Hollywood’s Greatest Hits, Music of the Knights, and Rock Legends of the ‘60s & ‘70s.

Pops Series

Hollywood’s Greatest Hits – January 22–23, 2027

Music of the Knights – February 26–27, 2027

Rock Legends of the ‘60s & ‘70s – April 9–10, 2027

The Discoveries series will present shorter programs, including concerts focused on musical humor, holiday repertoire, and Beethoven symphonies.

Discoveries Series

Classical Music Humor – October 3, 2026

A Festive Celebration – December 23, 2026

Beethoven Bookends – May 8, 2027

The Great Escapes series will include programs such as Planes, Trains, & Automobiles, Romantic Rendezvous, and Voices of Spring.

Great Escapes Series

Planes, Trains, & Automobiles – October 14–17, 2026

Happy Holley Days – December 9–13, 2026

Moonlight – January 13–17, 2027

Romantic Rendezvous – February 10–14, 2027

Soundstages – March 10–15, 2027

Voices of Spring – April 14–17, 2027

The Chamber Soirées series will feature small ensemble performances, including a program led by Guerrero featuring Mozart works.

Chamber Soirées Series

Water Music – September 27, 2026

Adagio for Strings – October 29, 2026

In the Mix – November 15, 2026

Mozart: A Little Night Music – January 28–29, 2027

Old World/New World – February 28, 2027

Bruch & Beethoven – April 8, 2027

Additional special concerts will include family programming, film-in-concert presentations, and outdoor performances.