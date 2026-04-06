Sarasota Orchestra Sets 2026–2027 Season With Masterworks, Pops, and More
The season will feature five concert series and performances across multiple Sarasota venues.
Sarasota Orchestra has announced its 2026–2027 season, titled It’s Better Live, continuing its programming under Music Director Giancarlo Guerrero. The season will feature five main concert series—Masterworks, Pops, Discoveries, Great Escapes, and Chamber Soirées—alongside special performances throughout the year.
The Masterworks series will include performances of works by Beethoven, Prokofiev, Brahms, Mahler, and others, with guest artists including pianist Emanuel Ax and violinist Gil Shaham. Highlights include Carmina Burana featuring the Grant Park Chorus and programs pairing composers such as Tchaikovsky and Strauss, and Chopin and Mahler.
Masterworks Series
Beethoven & Prokofiev – November 7–8, 2026
Tchaikovsky & Strauss – December 5–6, 2026
Mozart & Dvořák – January 9–10, 2027
Carmina Burana – February 5–7, 2027
Bernstein & Barber – February 19–21, 2027
Brahms & Elgar – March 5–7, 2027
Chopin & Mahler – April 3–4, 2027
The Pops series will feature themed concerts including Hollywood’s Greatest Hits, Music of the Knights, and Rock Legends of the ‘60s & ‘70s.
Pops Series
Hollywood’s Greatest Hits – January 22–23, 2027
Music of the Knights – February 26–27, 2027
Rock Legends of the ‘60s & ‘70s – April 9–10, 2027
The Discoveries series will present shorter programs, including concerts focused on musical humor, holiday repertoire, and Beethoven symphonies.
Discoveries Series
Classical Music Humor – October 3, 2026
A Festive Celebration – December 23, 2026
Beethoven Bookends – May 8, 2027
The Great Escapes series will include programs such as Planes, Trains, & Automobiles, Romantic Rendezvous, and Voices of Spring.
Great Escapes Series
Planes, Trains, & Automobiles – October 14–17, 2026
Happy Holley Days – December 9–13, 2026
Moonlight – January 13–17, 2027
Romantic Rendezvous – February 10–14, 2027
Soundstages – March 10–15, 2027
Voices of Spring – April 14–17, 2027
The Chamber Soirées series will feature small ensemble performances, including a program led by Guerrero featuring Mozart works.
Chamber Soirées Series
Water Music – September 27, 2026
Adagio for Strings – October 29, 2026
In the Mix – November 15, 2026
Mozart: A Little Night Music – January 28–29, 2027
Old World/New World – February 28, 2027
Bruch & Beethoven – April 8, 2027
Additional special concerts will include family programming, film-in-concert presentations, and outdoor performances.
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