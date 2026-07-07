Pianist Emiko Edwards to Release RODEO: WORKS BY AARON COPLAND Album

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The Lexicon Classics label is releasing Rodeo: Works by Aaron Copland, an album featuring pianist Emiko Edwards performing solo piano works by Aaron Copland. The official release date is July 31, 2026.

'Created with the 2026 America250 season in mind, Rodeo reframes Copland's piano music through the lens of the American cultural landscape, moving from rugged, rarely heard works to lyrical, jazz-inflected gems, inspired in part by my recent move to one of the nation's most storied rodeo towns,' writes Ms. Edwards, 'What better way to celebrate America250 than an album dedicated to the 'Dean of American Music?''

Co-produced and recorded by 3× GRAMMY nominee Jennifer Nulsen at the Arthur Zankel Music Center, the recording process took place mere steps from Yaddo, the artist colony where Copland premiered his Piano Variations. The photography for the album was captured by rodeo photographer Ty Ferrell at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo grounds. The full program follows:

Aaron Copland In Evening Air

Piano Sonata

I. Molto Moderato

II. Vivace

III. Andante sostenuto

4 Dance Episodes from Rodeo

III. Saturday-Night Waltz

Four Piano Blues

Freely poetic (for Leo Smit) Soft and languid (for Andor Foldes) Muted and sensuous (for Andor Foldes) With bounce (for John Kirkpatrick)

Piano Variations

Down A Country Lane

The recording will be available on CD and all streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music. For more information, please visit Lexicon Classics's website and pianist Emiko Edwards's website.

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