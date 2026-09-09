MIRÓ QUARTET, Susanna Phillips to Headline Bridgehampton Chamber Music's Fall Series

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Bridgehampton Chamber Music’s three-concert BCM Autumn 2026 series will welcome Metropolitan Opera star Susanna Phillips for a lively chamber program, welcomes back the celebrated Miró Quartet, and presents what is becoming an East End tradition: a festive holiday program of Baroque music. The 5:00 pm Saturday concerts take place in the Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, the home of Long Island’s longest-running classical music festival.

One of America’s most acclaimed string quartets, the Austin-based Miró Quartet returns to BCM with a program of music by Schubert and Caroline Shaw on October 24. Internationally-acclaimed soprano Susanna Phillips joins pianist and composer Michael Stephen Brown, clarinetist Yoonah Kim, and cellist Brannon Cho on November 14 for a program featuring music for voice, piano, cello, and clarinet – in various combinations – by Beethoven, Brahms, Schumann, and Gershwin, as well as Brown’s own Love’s Lives Lost, which he wrote for Phillips. And December 12 brings BCM founder and flutist Marya Martin together with harpsichordist Sylvia Berry (making her BCM debut), violinists Joshua Brown and Jennifer Frautschi, and cellist Leland Ko to perform “A Baroque Celebration” for the holidays. Full programs follow below.

Bridgehampton Chamber Music

“This longtime East End festival, directed by the flutist Marya Martin, has flourished by offering concerts both effervescent and distinguished,” said The New Yorker. In the four decades plus since its founding in 1984, Bridgehampton Chamber Music, the longest-running classical music festival on Long Island, has become known for presenting a broad range of music performed by some of the best musicians in the world in one of the most beautiful seaside settings on the East Coast. With autumn and spring mini-series joining the summer festival, Bridgehampton Chamber Music now offers programs almost year-round.

BCM Festival: Usually comprising around a dozen events over four weeks, the summer festival has developed a loyal core audience among local residents and summer visitors since it began with four artists in two concerts in the intimate setting of the Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church. The festival is still based in the graceful 1842 church – which boasts glowing acoustics – and has expanded to include other special event venues, including the Channing Sculpture Garden and Atlantic Golf Club in Bridgehampton, and the Madoo Conservatory in Sagaponack.

BCM Records: In 2012, BCM launched its own record label, BCMF Records. Signifying the festival’s commitment to American composers, the label’s first recording was BCMF Premieres, a disc of contemporary American music. The label’s current discography of 12 releases includes music by Bruce Adolphe, Robert Beaser, Leon Kirchner, Howard Shore, Paul Moravec, Kevin Puts, and Elizabeth Brown, as well as Haydn, Beethoven, Brahms, and more.

BCM Spring: Convinced that there were music lovers looking for more opportunities to hear excellent chamber music year-round, BCM introduced its Spring series in 2015, and in 2017 expanded it from two concerts to three.

BCM Autumn: This three-concert series was launched in the fall of 2021.

Bridgehampton Chamber Music has a wide variety of performance videos and online programs from past seasons posted on its website and YouTube channel.

Marya Martin

Internationally acclaimed flutist Marya Martin enjoys a musical career of remarkable breadth and achievement. Gracefully balancing the roles of chamber musician, festival director, soloist, teacher, and supporter of musical institutions, she has performed throughout the world in such halls as London’s Royal Albert Hall and Wigmore Hall, Sydney Opera House, Casals Hall in Tokyo, and other international venues.

A native of New Zealand, Ms. Martin studied at Yale University, and shortly thereafter moved to Paris to study with flutist Jean-Pierre Rampal. After winning top prizes in the Naumburg, Munich International, and Jean-Pierre Rampal International competitions, and the Concert Artists Guild and Young Concert Artists International Auditions—all within a two-year period—she returned to the U.S. and has since appeared as a soloist with major orchestras and at leading festivals and chamber music series throughout the country.

In 2006 she received a Distinguished Alumni Award from the University of Auckland, and in 2011 received the Ian Mininberg Distinguished Service Award from Yale University. Committed to expanding the flute repertoire, she has commissioned more than 20 new works. She most recently commissioned eight works for flute and piano comprising Eight Visions, an anthology published by Theodore Presser, and recorded them for the Naxos label. In 2011, Albany Records released Marya Martin Plays Eric Ewazen. Ms. Martin has been a faculty member of the Manhattan School of Music since 1996.

Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 5pm

Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church

Recognized as one of America’s most celebrated string quartets, the Miró Quartet returns to Bridgehampton with a program featuring works by Franz Schubert, as well as Caroline Shaw’s moving Entr’acte, which was inspired by Haydn’s String Quartet Op.77, No.2.

Franz Schubert Quartettsatz in C minor, D. 703

Caroline Shaw Entr’acte for String Quartet

Franz Schubert Quartet in G major, D. 887

Miró Quartet: Daniel Ching, violin; William Fedkenheuer, violin; John Largess, viola; Joshua Gindele, cello

Tickets: $87.50, $62.50, $52.50, and $12.50 (student), inclusive of fees

Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 5pm

Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church

Soprano Susanna Phillips makes her debut appearance at Bridgehampton Chamber Music with an all-star lineup of musicians and a versatile program featuring works by Beethoven, Gershwin, Michael Stephen Brown, and more.

Robert Schumann Fantasiestücke for Cello and Piano, Op. 73

Johannes Brahms Zwei Gesänge for Voice, Clarinet, and Piano, Op. 91

Michael Stephen Brown Love’s Lives Lost for Voice and Piano

L.v. Beethoven Trio for Clarinet, Cello, and Piano, Op. 11

George Gershwin “Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off” for Voice and Clarinet

“Our Love is Here to Stay” for Voice, Clarinet, and Piano

Michael Stephen Brown, piano; Susanna Phillips, soprano; Yoonah Kim, clarinet; Brannon Cho, cello; additional artists to be announced

Tickets: $87.50, $62.50, $52.50, and $12.50 (student), inclusive of fees

Saturday, December 12, 2026, at 5pm

Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church

Celebrate the holiday season with a festive concert of Baroque music, program to be announced.

Sylvia Berry, harpsichord; Marya Martin, flute; Joshua Brown, violin; Jennifer Frautschi, violin; Leland Ko, cello

Tickets: $87.50, $62.50, $52.50, and $12.50 (student), inclusive of fees

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