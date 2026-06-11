Isaac Mizrahi to Perform at Caramoor With His Jazz Band In Celebration Of Pride Month

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Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts will celebrate Pride Month with a concert by entertainment and fashion legend Isaac Mizrahi and his jazz band (Mizrahi, vocals; Ben Waltzer, music director/pianist; Kellen Hanas, trumpet; Chloe Rowlands, trumpet; Neal Miner, bass; Joe Strasser, drums; and Dan Aran, percussion), on Friday, June 26, 2026 at 7:30pm in Caramoor's iconic Venetian Theater.

Part of Caramoor's 2026 Summer Season of over thirty concerts between June 20 and August 2, 2026, this is Caramoor's third annual celebration of Pride month, presented in collaboration with The LOFT LGBTQ+ Community Center. Caramoor, once the estate of music and art lovers Walter and Lucie Rosen, is one of the region's most distinctive destinations for live performance, cultural engagement, and exploration.

Isaac Mizrahi has spent over 35 years at the intersection of entertainment, media, and fashion, earning acclaim as a performer, singer, host, writer, designer, and producer. Performing with his incredible jazz band, Mizrahi brings his signature wit and musical flair to concert stages across the country. His multi-week residency at New York City's Café Carlyle sells out every year, and he celebrates his 10th anniversary of playing this iconic venue in 2026.

Mizrahi will serenade the Caramoor audience with iconic tunes by artists from Madonna to Stephen Sondheim and everything in between, all interspersed with his signature, unfiltered storytelling. Expect a hilarious, sophisticated, and undeniably fabulous evening!

Please note that this performance may include mature themes and is not recommended for children.

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