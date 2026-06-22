Grand Teton Music Festival Breaks Ground on $35M Walk Festival Hall Renovation

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The Grand Teton Music Festival broke ground Thursday morning on the renovation of Walk Festival Hall, the Festival's beloved 50-year-old performance home in Teton Village. The $35 million renovation will preserve and refine the Hall's celebrated acoustics while upgrading accessibility, recording infrastructure, safety systems, audience amenities, and year-round usability. The groundbreaking marks a major milestone as GTMF prepares to launch its 65th anniversary summer season, taking place from July 2 to August 15, 2026.

“The Grand Teton Music Festival is a unique and beloved destination for musicians and audiences from our region and around the world,” says GTMF Executive Director Emma Kail. “The renovation of Walk Festival Hall allows us to preserve what makes the hall so special while ensuring it continues to serve musicians, audiences, and our community for decades to come.”

“Astonishingly simple and bold in its original design, Walk Festival Hall is one of the great acoustics in the world today,” adds Music Director Sir Donald Runnicles. “Our musical home has enriched and inspired concertgoers for fifty years, and through this major renovation and transformation, will continue to do so for the next five decades.”

The renovation of Walk Festival Hall is a central pillar of GTMF's historic $61 million Setting the Stage campaign, the largest fundraising initiative in the organization's history. The campaign was created to secure GTMF's long-term artistic excellence through investments in musician housing, musician compensation, and the revitalization of Walk Festival Hall for future generations of artists, audiences, and the Jackson Hole community.

In just two years, GTMF has raised $53.5 million toward the campaign goal. The campaign has already achieved major progress in support of Festival Musicians, including more than $16 million in new endowment commitments to increase musician stipends and housing, and a landmark housing gift valued at $10 million from the Jackson Hole Housing Fund, led by Margot and Cynthia Walk, providing GTMF with 50 years of rent-free access to 18 new bedrooms for musicians. The campaign has secured $27.5 million toward the renovation of Walk Festival Hall, with $7.5 million remaining to complete the project.

Renovation plans for Walk Festival Hall focus on preserving what has long made the Hall distinctive – its intimacy, sightlines, and acoustic character – while making essential improvements to serve artists, audiences, and the community for decades to come. Planned upgrades include enhanced concert hall and backstage areas, improved recording infrastructure, a new amplification system, theatrical lighting, new seating, a relocated Box Office, additional restrooms, a new elevator, expanded lobby and deck spaces, and repairs to critical building systems, including fire suppression, seismic resilience, roof integrity, and electrical infrastructure. GTMF's construction partners for this project include architect HGA, from Minneapolis, construction company DPR Construction, and David Kahn at Acoustic Distinctions, who helped to preserve the acoustics. Other partners are Theatre Projects, Nelson Engineering, Berning Project Management, and SJ Planning Solutions. The renovated hall is expected to welcome audiences again in the summer of 2027.

Ahead of construction, GTMF commissioned an economic impact report from BBC Research & Consulting, which found that the Festival's existing operations generate $12.7 million in annual economic output in Teton County, support 117 local jobs, and generate approximately $382,000 in annual local tax revenue. With more than 22,000 annual attendees – 56% of whom come from outside Teton County – GTMF brings substantial new visitor spending into the local economy.

The renovated Walk Festival Hall is projected to expand that impact by adding 35 off-season event days, drawing an estimated 7,000 new out-of-county visitors and generating approximately $3.5 million in additional annual visitor spending during the shoulder and winter months. Beyond its concert activity, GTMF's privately funded work provides significant civic value, including affordable & workforce housing and educational programming that together represent approximately $500,000 in annual public-good value for the community.

While Walk Festival Hall is under renovation, GTMF will present a full 2026 summer season at venues throughout Jackson Hole, including the Jackson Hole High School (JHHS) Auditorium, the Center for the Arts, Teton Village Commons, and other community locations. GTMF is grateful for its partnership with the Teton County School District No. 1 and Jackson Hole High School, which extends into the full school year, with weekly visits from Festival Musicians through GTMF's Tune Up program and weeklong musician residencies in the spring and fall. GTMF will host Festival Orchestra and chamber music concerts at JHHS this season and is commissioning lighting upgrades and custom acoustic towers to be installed in the auditorium to enhance sound quality this summer. The lighting & towers are customized to the high school and will be left behind as a gift for future JHHS students. The 2026 GTMF season will feature Festival Orchestra concerts, chamber music, guest artists, free community events, and family programming as GTMF “camps out” across the region during this milestone anniversary year. The full 2026 season calendar is available at gtmf.org/season65.

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