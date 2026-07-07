Carnegie Hall’s Nyo2 To Return To The Dominican Republic In August

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This July, 89 teen musicians from across the United States will come together as Carnegie Hall's NYO2. Celebrating its tenth anniversary this summer, NYO2 was created in 2016 for outstanding American instrumentalists, ages 14–16. Along with the National Youth Orchestra of the USA and NYO Jazz, it is one of the Hall's three acclaimed national youth ensembles that convene each summer. Following an intensive two-week training residency at Purchase College, State University of New York (SUNY) and a performance in Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage on Thursday, July 30 at 7:00 p.m., NYO2 returns to the Dominican Republic for a five-day residency, including two performances presented by Fundación Sinfonía.

This summer marks NYO2's second visit to the Dominican Republic, following its international debut in 2023. After their performance together at Carnegie Hall, Mei-Ann Chen leads NYO2 in two performances at the Gran Teatro del Cibao in Santiago (August 2) and the Teatro Nacional Eduardo Brito in Santo Domingo (August 3). NYO2's summer 2026 program includes Gershwin's An American in Paris, Respighi's Pines of Rome, Michael Torke's Sky written in 2018 for this summer's guest soloist Tessa Lark, Gabriela Lena Frank's "The Mestizo Waltz" from Three Latin American Dances, and Arturo Marquez's Danzón No. 2. Click here for more information.

While in the Dominican Republic, NYO2 musicians will get the chance to participate in peer exchange with local musicians and explore the vibrant country. Local musicians will join NYO2 for select pieces on its concerts in Santiago and Santo Domingo. Cultural exchange is a key component of all three national youth ensembles programs, as these talented young players act as dynamic musical ambassadors for their country. Click here to read an article published in June 2026, featuring first-hand perspective on the impact of cultural exchange from NYO2's first visit in 2023 to the Dominican Republic.

“We are delighted that NYO2 will return to the Dominican Republic for performances this summer,” said Clive Gillinson, Carnegie Hall's Executive and Artistic Director. “In 2023, the orchestra made its international debut with concerts in Santo Domingo and Santiago to tremendous success, thanks in large part to the extraordinary welcome and partnership of Fundación Sinfonía. The residency was an immensely meaningful experience for our young musicians, enriched by the connections they made with audiences, especially with other young people. NYO2's players are outstanding cultural ambassadors for the United States, and we are thrilled that they will once again have the opportunity to share their artistry, learn from one another, and strengthen the bonds between our two countries through music.”

The members of the 2026 orchestra—hailing from 27 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico—have been recognized by Carnegie Hall as being among the finest players in the country following a comprehensive and highly selective audition process. Carnegie Hall's three national youth ensembles—which include the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America, NYO2, and NYO Jazz—are offered free of charge to participants, ensuring that all invited musicians can take part each summer. Click here for a full list of this year's NYO2 musicians.

In preparation for their performances and tour, NYO2 musicians arrive from across the country on July 15 to begin their intensive training residency at Purchase College, SUNY, just north of New York City. NYO2 musicians work with leading players from America's top professional orchestras, receive one-on-one lessons, and take part in full ensemble and sectional rehearsals, master classes, and more. The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra's José-Luis Novo joins as director of orchestras, preparing the ensemble ahead of the arrival of its guest conductor, alongside assistant conductors Samuel Hollister and Yiran Zhao. Click here to see a full list of this summer's faculty, as well as bios for Mei-Ann Chen and Tessa Lark.

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